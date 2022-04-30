The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine warns talks with Russia may collapse as battles rage in east

Russian forces have turned their focus toward Ukraine's east and south after failing to capture the capital, Kyiv.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 30, 2022 01:17
A Ukrainian serviceman points a rifle at his position during tactical exercises at a military camp, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, April 29, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO)
A Ukrainian serviceman points a rifle at his position during tactical exercises at a military camp, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, April 29, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO)

Ukraine warned on Friday that peace talks with Moscow were in danger of collapse and said Russia was pounding areas in the east as US lawmakers vowed to swiftly approve a massive new weapons package for Kyiv.

Russian forces have turned their focus toward Ukraine's east and south after failing to capture the capital in a nine-week assault that has turned cities to rubble, killed thousands and forced 5 million Ukrainians to flee abroad.

Moscow captured the city of Kherson in Ukraine's south and its forces have mostly occupied the eastern port city of Mariupol, where United Nations efforts are underway to evacuate civilians and fighters holed up in a large steel plant.

Ukraine and Russia have not held face-to-face peace talks since March 29, and the atmosphere has soured over Ukrainian allegations that Russian troops carried out atrocities as they withdrew from areas near Kyiv. Moscow has denied the claims. The two sides have since held talks by video link.

In comments to journalists in Poland, which has taken in nearly 3 million Ukrainian refugees, President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed pessimism over the prospect of continued negotiations with Russia, blaming public anger on what he said were Russian atrocities.

Rescuers work at a site of a residential building damaged by a missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on April 29, 2022. (credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS) Rescuers work at a site of a residential building damaged by a missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on April 29, 2022. (credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

"The risks that the talks will end are high because of what they (the Russians) have left behind them, the impression that they have a playbook on murdering people," Interfax quoted Zelensky as telling Polish journalists.

Moscow says it launched its invasion in part over concerns that Ukraine might join the US-led NATO military alliance. Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, said that Ukraine would have been given security guarantees from UN Security Council countries if it had been "honest" in negotiations.

"We got stuck because of their inconsistency, because of their desire to play games every time and - as far as I can guess - because of instructions they get from Washington, London and other capitals not to speed up the negotiating process," Lavrov said in an interview reported by Russian news agencies.

Both the United States and Britain have voiced support for Ukraine in the talks but say it is vital to continue arming Kyiv. President Joe Biden on Thursday asked the US Congress for $33 billion in new aid, including over $20 billion in weapons.

The funding has received bipartisan congressional support and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she hoped to pass the package "as soon as possible."

'CONTINUING TO REGROUP'

Putin calls Moscow's actions a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine, defend Russian-speaking people from persecution and prevent the United States from using the country to threaten Russia.

Ukraine dismisses Putin's claims of persecution and says it is fighting an imperial-style land grab aimed at fully capturing two eastern Ukrainian provinces, Donetsk and Luhansk, which are collectively known as the Donbas.

Russia was pounding Donetsk's whole front line with rockets, artillery, mortar bombs and aircraft in part to stop Ukrainian troops from regrouping, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukraine's military said Russia was preparing for offensives in the areas of Lyman in Donetsk and Severodonetsk and Popasna in Luhansk. In the south, Russia was "continuing to regroup, increase fire effectiveness and improve position," it added.

Russia's defense ministry said its forces had struck Ukrainian weapons storage sites, platoon strongholds, artillery positions and drones. Russia said earlier a diesel submarine in the Black Sea had struck military targets with Kalibr cruise missiles, the first reported such strikes from a submarine.

Russia also said its high precision long-range missiles had destroyed the production facilities of a rocket plant in Kyiv. Ukraine says that attack Thursday struck a residential building, injuring civilians and killing a producer with US-backed broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

The body of the producer, Vira Hyrych, was found in the building's rubble, RFE/RL said.

"She was going to bed when a Russian ballistic missile hit her apartment in central Kyiv," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said.

A US official confirmed the Kyiv attack had targeted military production, without saying if the target was destroyed.

'IT CAN'T BE DESCRIBED'

Ukraine has acknowledged losing control of some eastern towns and villages, but says Moscow's gains have come at a heavy cost to a Russian force already worn down from its earlier defeat near the capital.

"We have serious losses but the Russians' losses are much, much bigger ... They have colossal losses," Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said, without elaborating.

Western officials said Russia had been suffering fewer casualties after narrowing the scale of its invasion but numbers were still "quite high," while the British defense ministry said Russian gains had been limited and came at "significant cost."

The bloodiest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe of the war have been in Mariupol, reduced to a wasteland by two months of Russian bombardment and siege. Ukraine says 100,000 civilians remain in the city.

In parts of Mariupol now held by Russian troops, emergency workers were gathering up bodies from the streets. Residents among the blasted ruins recounted the horror they had survived.

"We were hungry, the child was crying when the Grad (multiple rocket launcher) shells were striking near the house. We were thinking, this is it, the end. It can't be described," Viktoria Nikolayeva, 54, who survived the battle with her family in a basement, told Reuters, weeping.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during a visit to Kyiv on Thursday that intense discussion were underway to evacuate Ukrainians from Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks.

One Ukrainian fighter holed up there expressed belief that he and other fighters would be able to save the injured and other soldiers at the plant and they would reach safety. Previous efforts to evacuate the plant have failed.

"I really believe that all the defenders of Mariupol - the troops that remained here, the wounded and those alive - that we will be able to save the lives of these heroes," Captain Sviatoslav Palamar said.



Tags Russia ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Russia wants to force Ukrainian POWs to donate blood - Ukrainian official

Ukrainian ombudswoman for human rights Lyudmila Denisova speaks with journalists before the arrival of detained crew members of Ukrainian naval ships, which were seized by Russia's FSB security service in November 2018, outside a court building in Moscow, Russia July 17, 2019.
5

China developing means of saving Earth from asteroids - report

An asteroid is seen near Earth in this artistic illustration.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by