The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Serbia shows off new Chinese missiles in display of military power

The Chinese FK-3 surface-to-air defense system, similar to Russia's S-300 or the US Patriot system, was purchased by Belgrade in 2019 and delivered earlier this month.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 30, 2022 16:21
A paratrooper carries the flag of Serbia during a demonstration of the Serbian Army's air defence capabilities, "Shield 2022", at the military airport "Colonel-pilot Milenko Pavlovic" in Batajnica, near Belgrade, Serbia, April 30, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ZORANA JEVTIC)
A paratrooper carries the flag of Serbia during a demonstration of the Serbian Army's air defence capabilities, "Shield 2022", at the military airport "Colonel-pilot Milenko Pavlovic" in Batajnica, near Belgrade, Serbia, April 30, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ZORANA JEVTIC)

Serbia on Saturday showed off its new Chinese-made surface-to-air missiles and other military hardware purchased from both Russia and the West, as the country seeks to perform a delicate balancing act over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Members of the public and the media were invited to the display at the Batajnica military airfield near Belgrade, where Chinese and French missiles were lined up beside Airbus AIR.PA helicopters, Chinese-armed drones and Russian MIG-29 jets.

Serbia is striving to balance its partnership with NATO and aspirations to join the European Union with its centuries-old religious, ethnic and political alliance with Russia.

The Chinese FK-3 surface-to-air defense system, similar to Russia's S-300 or the US Patriot system, was purchased by Belgrade in 2019 and delivered earlier this month.

Serbia is currently the only European country to operate the Chinese missile system and CH-92A combat drones.

Chinese medium-range missile system FK-3, the latest weapon received by the Serbian Army, is seen during a demonstration of Serbian Army's air defence capabilities, ''Shield 2022'', at the military airport ''Colonel-pilot Milenko Pavlovic'' in Batajnica, near Belgrade, Serbia, April 30, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ZORANA JEVTIC) Chinese medium-range missile system FK-3, the latest weapon received by the Serbian Army, is seen during a demonstration of Serbian Army's air defence capabilities, ''Shield 2022'', at the military airport ''Colonel-pilot Milenko Pavlovic'' in Batajnica, near Belgrade, Serbia, April 30, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ZORANA JEVTIC)

President Aleksandar Vucic toured Saturday's display flanked by military commanders and watched an aerobatics show featuring overhauled MIG-29 jets donated by Russia in 2017.

"I'm proud of the Serbian army, I'm proud of a great progress," Vucic told a news conference.

"We're going to significantly strengthen our fighter air force ... Serbia is a neutral country and Serbia must find solutions enabling it to preserve its sky and its state."

The delivery of the FK-3 missile system prompted several Western countries, including Germany, to warn Belgrade it expected the Balkan country to align its foreign policy with the EU if it wanted to become a member. Read full story

Belgrade has voted against Russia three times at the United Nations but stopped short of imposing sanctions against it.

Serbia's military is loosely based on ex-Soviet technology and Russia is one of its main suppliers. Belgrade is also dependant on natural gas and oil supplies from Russia.

Vucic said Serbia expects to purchase 12 Rafale multipurpose fighter jets from France by the end of the year or early next year, a move seen by political analysts as a sign of Belgrade distancing itself from Russia.

He said Serbia is also negotiating to buy 12 Typhoon combat aircraft from Britain.



Tags Russia China serbia missiles Military
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Russia wants to force Ukrainian POWs to donate blood - Ukrainian official

Ukrainian ombudswoman for human rights Lyudmila Denisova speaks with journalists before the arrival of detained crew members of Ukrainian naval ships, which were seized by Russia's FSB security service in November 2018, outside a court building in Moscow, Russia July 17, 2019.
5

China developing means of saving Earth from asteroids - report

An asteroid is seen near Earth in this artistic illustration.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by