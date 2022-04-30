The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Serbia unveils plaque in memory of Belgrade concentration camp victims

Staro Sajmiste was operated between 1941 and 1945, and more than 17,000 people were killed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 30, 2022 05:23
Staro Sajistmen concentration camp. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Staro Sajistmen concentration camp.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic inaugurated a new plaque last week in memory of those who were killed in the Staro Sajmiste concentration camp in Belgrade during the Holocaust.

The plaque described how Jews, Serbs, Roma and anti-fascists were imprisoned in the camp between 1941 and 1945 as part of a system of terror.

The inauguration ceremony was held on Serbia's national day of remembrance for the victims of the Holocaust, genocide and other victims of fascism in the Second World War, which is held annually on April 21.

After the ceremony, wreaths were laid on the Staro Sajmiste monument nearby.

“We have now documented, with full name and surname, 17,016 innocent victims of Judenlager Semlin [the German name for Staro Sajmiste]," said Vucic.

Serbia's Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic (L) lays a wreath during a ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem December 1, 2014. (credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)Serbia's Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic (L) lays a wreath during a ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem December 1, 2014. (credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)

Over 17,000 people were killed at Staro Sajmiste including Jews and Serbs.



