The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Sinn Fein calls for united Ireland debate after historic election win

Sinn Fein secured 29% of first-preference votes compared with 21.3% by the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), official results showed.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 7, 2022 19:39
Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill speaks on stage, after Sinn Fein were voted as the largest party in Northern Ireland, at the Meadowbank Sports Arena count centre, in Magherafelt, Northern Ireland, May 7, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE)
Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill speaks on stage, after Sinn Fein were voted as the largest party in Northern Ireland, at the Meadowbank Sports Arena count centre, in Magherafelt, Northern Ireland, May 7, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE)

Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the IRA, hailed its first election win in Northern Ireland’s history as a "defining moment" for the British-controlled region and called for a debate on the creation of a united Ireland.

Sinn Fein secured 29% of first-preference votes compared with 21.3% by the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), official results showed. While the final seat count has not been declared, analysts said no one could catch Sinn Fein.

"Today represents a very significant moment of change. It's a defining moment in our politics and for our people," the head of the party in the region, Michelle O'Neill, said.

She said there should now be an “honest debate” around the party's goal of unifying the territory with the Republic of Ireland.

Asked by a journalist if she expected to become the region's first Irish nationalist First Minister, she said: "The people have spoken."

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill speaks to the media next to party leader Mary Louise McDonald, at the Meadowbank Sports Arena count centre, in Magherafelt, Northern Ireland, May 7, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE)Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill speaks to the media next to party leader Mary Louise McDonald, at the Meadowbank Sports Arena count centre, in Magherafelt, Northern Ireland, May 7, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE)

The Sinn Fein victory will not change the region's status, as the referendum required to leave the United Kingdom is at the discretion of the British government and likely years away.

But the symbolic implications of Irish nationalist pre-eminence are huge, ending a century of domination by pro-British parties, supported predominantly by the region's Protestant population.

The election follows demographic trends that have long indicated that pro-British Protestant parties would eventually be eclipsed by predominantly Catholic Irish nationalist parties who favor uniting the north with the Republic of Ireland.

However, the cross-community Alliance Party scored its strongest ever result as it bids to establish itself as a third pillar of the political system.

While the largest party has the right to put forward a candidate for First Minister of the region's compulsory power-sharing government, disagreements with the DUP mean such an appointment could be months away.



Tags Elections United Kingdom ireland
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
2

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
3

Lavrov claims Zelensky has Jewish blood 'just like Hitler'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by