Meet the philanthropist funding the new stem cell and genetic research facility in Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
MAY 10, 2022 10:08
Jerusalem Post World News
 
Naomi Azrieli interview (photo credit: Canadian Friends Hebrew University)
Naomi Azrieli interview
(photo credit: Canadian Friends Hebrew University)

Canadian Friends of Hebrew University & The Philanthropists Present:

The hidden art of giving: In conversation with Naomi Azrieli

Tuesday, May 10

 9 am PST | 12 pm EST | 19:00 Israel time | 17:00 UK time

Naomi Azrieli, Chair and CEO of the Azrieli Foundation, says that curiosity and a sense of engagement with others are integral parts of the philanthropic process. Her father, David J Azrieli z”l, the renowned Canadian real estate developer and philanthropist, had this quality, and she has continued this practice of inquisitiveness in her own philanthropic activities.

With a considerable focus on causes and initiatives in Israel, the Azrieli Foundation has been making a difference for more than 30 years in Canada and Israel.

Azrieli is featured in the second episode of ‘The Philanthropists,’ a new video series hosted by Ralph Benmergui, Canadian television and radio personality, presented by the Canadian Friends of Hebrew University, which delves into the lives of those who give, exploring their sense of purpose and what makes giving meaningful.

In this episode, Naomi Azrieli discusses how the thread of education runs through all of the Foundation’s activities. She speaks about her family’s tradition of giving and how this value has permeated her life, and how people can share their blessings and be a model for others. 



Tags Hebrew University canada philanthropy Canada Israel relations
