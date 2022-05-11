The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine's mine sniffing dog Patron awarded medal by Zelensky

The pint-sized Jack Russell terrier has been credited with detecting more than 200 explosives and preventing their detonation since the start of Russia's invasion on Feb. 24.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 11, 2022 02:30

Updated: MAY 11, 2022 02:43
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky award service dog "Patron" during a news conference, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 8, 2022. (photo credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky award service dog "Patron" during a news conference, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 8, 2022.
President Volodymyr Zelensky presented Ukraine's famous mine sniffing dog Patron and his owner with a medal on Sunday to recognize their dedicated service since Russia's invasion.

The pint-size Jack Russell terrier has been credited with detecting more than 200 explosives and preventing their detonation since the start of the war on Feb. 24, quickly becoming a canine symbol of Ukrainian patriotism.

Zelensky made the award at a news conference in Kyiv with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Patron barked and wagged his tail, prompting laughter from the audience. Trudeau patted his pockets as though looking for a dog treat.

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER Justin Trudeau meets members of the military as he arrives in Latvia on Tuesday, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. ‘Hell, even the Canadians are being rude!’ (credit: Ints Kalnins/Reuters) CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER Justin Trudeau meets members of the military as he arrives in Latvia on Tuesday, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. ‘Hell, even the Canadians are being rude!’ (credit: Ints Kalnins/Reuters)

"Today, I want to award those Ukrainian heroes who are already clearing our land of mines. And together with our heroes, a wonderful little sapper - Patron - who helps not only to neutralize explosives, but also to teach our children the necessary safety rules in areas where there is a mine threat," Zelenskiy said in a statement after the ceremony.

The award also went to Patron's owner, a major in the Civil Protection Service, Myhailo Iliev.



