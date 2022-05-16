The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US Official addresses decision to delist Kahane Chai from FTO

"The circumstances that were the basis of the designation have changed in such a manner as to warrant a revocation,” said a US official.  

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: MAY 16, 2022 21:05

Updated: MAY 16, 2022 21:29
A poster of late radical rabbi Meir Kahane as members of the outlawed Kach and Kahane Hai parties meet in New York in 1995, marking the anniversary of his death. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A poster of late radical rabbi Meir Kahane as members of the outlawed Kach and Kahane Hai parties meet in New York in 1995, marking the anniversary of his death.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

WASHINGTON – A US official addressed the decision to delist Kahane Chai from the Foreign Terrorist Organization list, following a report on the Associated Press, which indicated that such a move is imminent. The group was added to the list in 1997.

The official confirmed that the State Department has notified Congress about its intent to revoke the FTO designations under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) of Kahane Chai and the Mujahidin Shura Council in the Environs of Jerusalem.

“According to the law, the Department is required to review FTO designations every five years to determine if a designation should be revoked,” the official said.

“The law requires that the Secretary of State must revoke a designation if the Secretary finds ‘that the circumstances that were the basis of the designation have changed in such a manner as to warrant a revocation.’”

The official added that Kahane Chai “has not been linked to a terrorist attack since 2005, and the Mujahidin Shura Council has not claimed an attack since 2013.”

Rabbi Meir Kahane. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90) Rabbi Meir Kahane. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

“Neither currently meet the statutory definition of a foreign organization as outlined in the INA,” the official said.

However, both organizations will remain designated as a ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorist’ (SDGT) entities, said the official.

“The Department is retaining the SDGT designations for a number of reasons, including to support law enforcement actions or ensure frozen assets aren’t released to still active terrorists.”

“As such, these organizations’ property, or interests in property, that are located in the United States or that are controlled by US persons will continue to be blocked and US persons will continue to be generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them,” the official added.

They went on to say that FTO revocations also do not impact any prior law enforcement actions “related to the groups’ past terrorist activities while the groups were designated.”

“Revoking FTO designations ensures our terrorism sanctions remain current and credible and does not reflect any change in policy towards the past activities of any of these the organizations,” the official said.



Tags Terrorism Meir Kahane right wing Terrorist
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli, Palestinian initial forensics can't determine who killed journalist in Jenin

Journalists mourn next to the body of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during IDF-Palestinian clashes in Jenin on May 11, 2022.
2

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
3

Russian ambassador storms out of Knesset over Ukraine war criticism

Voting at the emergency Knesset meeting, April 6, 2022.
4

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
5

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by