Ukraine-Russia War: Pro-Russian troops armed with 'museum exhibits' - GUR

The DPR soldier described being thrown into the front lines of the Ukraine invasion armed without proper uniforms or helmets and with outdated Mosin rifles that are around 43 years old.

By AARON REICH
Published: MAY 20, 2022 08:14
Service members of pro-Russian troops walk across a road before the expected departure of Ukrainian soldiers, who surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steel mill, in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine May 19, 2022. (photo credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)
Service members of pro-Russian troops walk across a road before the expected departure of Ukrainian soldiers, who surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steel mill, in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine May 19, 2022.
(photo credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Soldiers from the pro-Russian separatist-controlled breakaway the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have been struggling with Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, with one soldier describing his troops as underequipped and looking to leave their posts by the end of the month, according to alleged intercepted communications shared by the the Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate (GUR) on Thursday.

The soldier described being thrown into the front lines of the Ukraine invasion armed without proper uniforms or helmets and with outdated Mosin rifles that are around 43 years old.

"This is a museum exhibit," the soldier noted, according to the GUR. He further noted that they "walk without uniforms, without a helmet. Chechens call it 'meat.'"

These claims further support prior reports suggesting that Russian forces are experiencing severe shortages in arms, being forced to brush off old Soviet-era weaponry

In particular, the majority of old Soviet-era equipment seems to be meant to shore up Russian artillery and missile capabilities.

In April alone, hundreds of weapons were taken out of storage from Russia's Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU) for this purpose, including Msta-S anti-aircraft guns, Hurricane Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRSs) and more.

However, using older equipment has become an issue, as attempts to restore old equipment in storage into fighting shape are struggling due to corruption and poor equipment condition.

"Optical devices and electronics containing precious metals were stolen from the combat vehicles," said GUR. The intelligence body reported that many of the 4th Tank Division's stored tanks were "completely dismantled," and that some did not have engines.

GUR also noted at the time that there were other challenges besides corruption hindering Russia's restoration of old equipment, and that "in general, the Russian Federation often faces the problem of the impossibility of restoring equipment after 'deconservation' from warehouses."

The Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate alleged that corruption had been a major reason for the "extremely unsatisfactory" condition of the equipment being taken out of storage.

However, the soldier also discussed widespread low morale among the soldiers, who, while thrust into the front lines of the combat, are not even officially there.

"We crossed the border as a 'cargo of 200.' We are not even here," he said, according to the GUR. "We are like volunteers. In fact, it is voluntary and forced."

The soldier said he hopes he and his unit can leave their positions by the end of the month, wanting nothing more than to be out of the conflict.

This claim of widespread low morale also further supports prior reports on the same subject. In particular, DPR forces have reportedly suffered severe losses in the conflict.

In fact, according to a GUR report in April, the forces of the DPR have been almost completely depleted in the fighting around the contested key Sea of Azov port city of Mariupol.

This has served to deprive the DPR of their law enforcement as well, adding to the mounting casualties faced by Russian forces.

However, throughout the conflict, Russia has also reportedly worked to forcibly mobilize the population of the DPR and the other pro-Russian separatist-controlled breakaway the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), which, like the DPR, is also located in the ORDLO (occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk) in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region.

But according to the GUR, Russia is also facing resistance in the LPR. 

According to a Wednesday GUR report, the LPR is not paying compensation to the families of soldiers killed or wounded during the invasion of Ukraine. This is helped by medical workers allegedly diagnosing all wounds with diagnoses that do not warrant compensation such as ulcers. This, in turn, has reportedly sparked anger among the LPR populace.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.



