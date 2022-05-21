The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia advances in Ukraine's Donbas as Mariupol steelworks siege ends

Capturing the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces would allow Moscow to claim a victory after announcing last month that this was now its objective.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 21, 2022 09:21
Emergency management specialists gather near a burnt tank during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 20, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)
Emergency management specialists gather near a burnt tank during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 20, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

Russia pressed for control of Ukraine's Donbas region, claiming victory in the months-long battle for Mariupol's steel plant and launching a major offensive on the remaining Ukrainian-held territory in the province of Luhansk.

The last Ukrainian forces holed up in Mariupol's smashed Azovstal steelworks surrendered on Friday, Russia's defense ministry said. That ended the most destructive siege of the war.

"The territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant ... has been completely liberated," the ministry said in a statement, adding that 2,439 defenders had surrendered in the past few days, including 531 in the final group.

Hours earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the last defenders at the steelworks had been told by Ukraine's military that they could get out and save their lives. The Ukrainians did not immediately confirm the figures on Azovstal.

Ukraine's General Staff of Armed Forces did not comment on Russia's claim in its morning update on Saturday.

A bus carrying service members of the Ukrainian armed forces, who surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steel mill, drives away under escort of the pro-Russian military in the course of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, in Mariupol, Ukraine May 20, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO) A bus carrying service members of the Ukrainian armed forces, who surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steel mill, drives away under escort of the pro-Russian military in the course of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, in Mariupol, Ukraine May 20, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

Russia also launched what appeared to be a major assault to seize the last remaining Ukrainian-held territory in Luhansk, one of two southeastern Ukrainian provinces Moscow proclaims as independent states.

Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, said in a social media post early on Saturday that Russia was trying to destroy the city of Sievierodonetsk, with fighting taking place on the outskirts of the city.

"Shelling continues from morning to the evening and also throughout the night," Gaidai said in a video post on the Telegram messaging app.

In early hours on Saturday, air raid sirens were going off in much of Ukraine, including in the Kyiv capital region and the southern port of Odesa.

Capturing Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, much of which make up Ukraine's industrial Donbas region, would allow Moscow to claim a victory after announcing last month that this was now its objective.

Despite losing ground elsewhere in recent weeks, Russian forces have advanced on the Luhansk front.

"This will be the critical next few weeks of the conflict," said Mathieu Boulegue, an expert at London's Chatham House think tank. "And it depends on how effective they are at conquering Sievierodonetsk and the lands across it."

The city of Sievierodonetsk and its twin Lysychansk across the Siverskiy Donets river form the eastern part of a Ukrainian-held pocket that Russia has been trying to overrun since mid-April after failing to capture Kyiv.

Ukraine's general staff said on Saturday that Russian forces were preparing to try again to cross the river, after a previous attempt earlier this month led to one of the largest battles in the conflict so far.

BATTLE FOR MARIUPOL

The end of the Mariupol siege was an important symbolic moment for Russia, after a series of setbacks since the invasion began on Feb. 24, but it came at the cost of massive destruction.

Zelenskiy said the region had been "completely destroyed" by Russia and proposed a formal deal with the country's allies to secure Russian compensation for the damage its forces had caused.

Natalia Zarytska, wife of an Azovstal fighter who surrendered, said she had not heard from him since a Telegram message exchange two days ago. She believed he was still alive.

"The situation is really hard and horrible and my husband is on the way from one hell to another hell, from Azovstal steel plant to a prison, to captivity," Zarytska said in Istanbul, where she and other relatives lobbied Turkey to help save the fighters.

The Red Cross said it had registered hundreds of Ukrainians who surrendered at the plant as prisoners of war and Kyiv says it wants a prisoner swap. Moscow says the prisoners will be treated humanely, but Russian politicians have been quoted as saying some must be tried or even executed.

Russian forces in Ukraine have been driven in recent weeks from the area surrounding Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, their fastest retreat since being forced out of the north and the Kyiv region at the end of March.

But they still control a large swathe of the south and east, and the end of fighting in Mariupol means that that territory is now largely unbroken.

In a sign of Russia's aim to boost its war effort, the parliament in Moscow said it would consider letting Russians over 40 and foreigners over 30 join the military.

The past week has also seen Sweden and Finland apply to join NATO, although Turkey has threatened to block them, accusing the Nordic countries of harboring Kurdish militants.

Russia's Gazprom on Saturday halted gas exports to Finland, the Finnish gas system operator said, the latest escalation of an energy payments dispute with Western nations.



Tags Russia natural gas Finland Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
2

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
3

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
4

What happened to Vladimir Putin?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, May 9, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
5

Zionists control the world, buy up media outlets, says Mohamed Hadid

Mohamed Hadid (R) and Shiva Safai pose during a photocall before the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by