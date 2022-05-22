The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine-Russia War: Educational institutions damaged, Russia strengthens position in Kharkiv

Guerrillas help Ukrainian forces destroy Russian artillery in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast • Over 1,000 apartments in Lozova damaged by a Russian missile strike

By GADI ZAIG
Published: MAY 22, 2022 10:15
Emergency management specialists gather near a burnt tank during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 20, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)
Emergency management specialists gather near a burnt tank during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 20, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

Russia deployed Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile system launchers to Belgorod, according to a report by the Ukrainian General Staff of Armed Forces on Sunday.

Belgorod is located approximately 32 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Russian forces are allegedly reinforcing and strengthening their position in the Kharkiv Oblast, while trying to capture the city of Sievierodonetsk, in order to prevent Ukrainian advances toward the Russian border, according to a Saturday update by The Institute for the Study of War.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that many Ukrainians were killed following a missile strike in the Chernihiv region, CNN reported last week, accusing Russia of trying to "kill as many Ukrainians as possible" for initiating the strike.

The same day, guerrillas had helped Ukrainian forces destroy Russian artillery in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the regional military administration wrote in a Telegram update.

Burnt cars are pictured through the glass of a damaged car in Saltivka neighbourhood, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES) Burnt cars are pictured through the glass of a damaged car in Saltivka neighbourhood, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES)

Damages to educational institutions

More than 11 educational institutions and over 1,000 apartments in Lozova in the Kharkiv region were damaged by a Russian missile strike, CNN reported on Sunday citing the city's mayor on Telegram. 

President Zelensky also stated the same day in a different Telegram post that the amount of educational institutions destroyed in Ukraine overall since the start of the invasion is over 1,000.



Tags education Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
2

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
3

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
4

What happened to Vladimir Putin?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, May 9, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
5

Zionists control the world, buy up media outlets, says Mohamed Hadid

Mohamed Hadid (R) and Shiva Safai pose during a photocall before the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by