Russia deployed Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile system launchers to Belgorod, according to a report by the Ukrainian General Staff of Armed Forces on Sunday.

Belgorod is located approximately 32 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Russian forces are allegedly reinforcing and strengthening their position in the Kharkiv Oblast, while trying to capture the city of Sievierodonetsk, in order to prevent Ukrainian advances toward the Russian border, according to a Saturday update by The Institute for the Study of War.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that many Ukrainians were killed following a missile strike in the Chernihiv region, CNN reported last week, accusing Russia of trying to "kill as many Ukrainians as possible" for initiating the strike.

The same day, guerrillas had helped Ukrainian forces destroy Russian artillery in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the regional military administration wrote in a Telegram update.

Burnt cars are pictured through the glass of a damaged car in Saltivka neighbourhood, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, May 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES)

Damages to educational institutions

More than 11 educational institutions and over 1,000 apartments in Lozova in the Kharkiv region were damaged by a Russian missile strike, CNN reported on Sunday citing the city's mayor on Telegram.

President Zelensky also stated the same day in a different Telegram post that the amount of educational institutions destroyed in Ukraine overall since the start of the invasion is over 1,000.