Makkabi Germany Winter Games to be held in Bavaria in January 2023

For the first time since 1936, the Makkabi Germany Winter Games will take place in Ruhpolding, Bavaria, on January 2-9, 2023. The announcement was made at a Makkabi Germany press conference in Munich on May 17 in the presence of the Consul General of the State of Israel, Carmela Shamir, the President of the Jewish Community of Bavaria, Dr. Charlotte Knobloch, and the mayor of Ruhpolding, Justus Pfeifer.

After the Nazi regime destroyed the Jewish sports movement in Germany, the Makkabi movement was officially reestablished in 1965, but this will be the first winter sports event for Jewish athletes in Germany after more than 85 years. President of Makkabi Germany Alon Meyer announced that the Winter Games will host 350 participants from all over the world. The organizers believe that the success of the Games will showcase Jewish life in Germany and send a positive signal throughout the Jewish world.

Jewish athletes will compete in seven sports (alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, laser biathlon, snowboarding, figure skating, snow volleyball and curling) and 16 various disciplines. The participants will be offered a diverse educational program as well to enrich their Jewish experience.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The 2023 Makkabi Germany Winter Games are supported by the Genesis Philanthropy Group.