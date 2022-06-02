Estonian man arrested trying to smuggle drones into Russia

Estonian Security Police detained a Russian-Estonian dual citizen for trying to smuggle commercial drones to Russian territory on Saturday, the Estonian Internal Security Service (KAPO) reported in a Tuesday tweet.

It is alleged that the man, who has no known ties to the Russian government as of now, was intending to "donate commercial drones to the Russian army."

“Trying to donate commercial drones to the Russian Army will land you in jail. Yesterday an EST/RUS double citizen was taken into custody for this exact plan. Supporting Russian agression (sic) in Ukraine in any way is punishable by the Estonian law and we will bring this into force,” the KAPO official Twitter account announced.

Russian weapon supply deficiencies

Russia has reportedly faced issues keeping weapon supplies at adequate levels as sanctions stifle Russian supply networks. The Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate (GUR) alleged in early April that Russian agents have set up smuggling channels through Georgia and East Asia to circumvent sanctions and resupply military and civilian goods.

GUR further asserted that Russia was smuggling in the vital materials, electronics and optics needed for producing modern military equipment and vehicles through East Asia. Advanced components were previously purchased from foreign companies, which were cut off from business with Russia by international sanctions.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.