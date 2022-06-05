The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
At least three dead in Philadelphia in latest US mass shooting



By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 5, 2022 19:13
The downtown Philadelphia skyline (photo credit: REUTERS)
The downtown Philadelphia skyline
(photo credit: REUTERS)

A mass shooting in Philadelphia left at least three people dead and 11 others wounded, police said on Sunday in the latest case of gun violence in the United States after recent massacres in Texas, New York and Oklahoma where dozens died.

Multiple shooters opened fire in Philadelphia's busy South Street area, which has multiple bars and restaurants, around midnight on Saturday. Two men and a woman were killed, officials said.

A surveillance video from the shooting showed people on a crowded street running in panic in the closing moments of the 22-second clip, presumably after gun shots were fired. The clip had no audio. Reuters was able to verify the video using geolocation.

"There were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend when this shooting broke out," Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said.

Previous mass shootings

The incident followed recent shootings at a grocery story in Buffalo, New York; an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas; and a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which left dozens dead. Gun safety advocates are pushing the US government to take stronger measures to curb gun violence.

People protest against gun laws outside the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention in Houston, Texas, US, May 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DANIEL KRAMER)People protest against gun laws outside the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention in Houston, Texas, US, May 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DANIEL KRAMER)

There have been at least 239 mass shootings in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group. It defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

Philadelphia police officers observed "several active shooters shooting into the crowd," with one officer "within about 10 to 15 yards" of an individual firing into the crowd, police said. That officer fired at the suspect, they said.

The whereabouts of the shooters were not immediately known, Pace said. Two handguns were recovered at the scene, including one with an extended magazine, he added. There were no immediate arrests.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney described the shooting as "horrendous, despicable and senseless." The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the deceased were aged 22, 27 and 34 while the ages of the people wounded ranged from 17 to 69.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday called on Congress to ban assault weapons, expand background checks and implement other gun control measures to address the string of mass shootings.

Chris Murphy, the lead Democratic US senator working on bipartisan gun safety talks, said on Sunday he thinks a package including investments in mental health and school safety and some changes to gun laws can pass Congress. Read full story

A broad majority of American voters, both Republicans and Democrats, favor stronger gun control laws, but Republicans in Congress and some moderate Democrats have blocked such legislation for years.



