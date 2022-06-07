Russia-Ukraine War: Fierce street fighting continues in Sievierodonetsk

Ukrainian troops were engaged in fierce street fighting with Russian soldiers in the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, in what is a pivotal battle in the Kremlin's attempt to control the eastern Donbas region.

Sievierodonetsk has become the main target of the Russian offensive in the Donbas, comprising Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, as the invasion grinds on in a war of attrition that has seen cities laid waste by artillery barrages.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said earlier on Monday the situation had worsened after Ukrainian defenders had pushed back the Russians over the weekend as they seemed close to victory.

Azovstal's fallen

Russia has begun the process of returning the bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, according to the Associated Press. The bodies have been taken to Kyiv, where they are undergoing DNA testing to identify the remains. As of Monday morning, the exact number of bodies remaining at the plant is unknown.

The front lines — Sievierodonetsk

Ukraine's defense ministry said on Monday that Russian forces were also advancing towards Sloviansk, which lies about 85 km (53 miles) to the west of Sievierodonetsk.

Ukrainian service members fire a shell from a M777 Howitzer near a frontline, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk Region, Ukraine June 6, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

"The front line is under constant shelling," Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukrainian television.

"The enemy is also shelling near Lyman with the aim of wrecking our defensive positions and advancing on Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. There is also shelling of Svyatohirsk with the same aim."

Kyrylenko said efforts were underway to evacuate people from several towns, some under day and night attack, including Sloviansk which has about 24,000 residents still there.

"People are now understanding, though it is late, that it is time to leave," Pavlo Kyrylenko

Fighting on the ground

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for more weapons to arrive faster, saying things could become very difficult for Ukraine if Russian forces broke through front lines in Donbas, the eastern region where Sievierodonetsk is the main city not in Russian hands.

They outnumber us, they are more powerful," Zelensky told reporters at a briefing on Monday. But Ukraine's forces have "every chance" of fighting back, he added.

In its nightly update, the Ukrainian military said two civilians were killed in Russian shelling in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions on Monday and that Russian forces had fired at more than 20 communities.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports. Russia denies targeting civilians in the conflict.

Russia says it is on a mission to "liberate" the Donbas - partly held by separatist proxies of Moscow since 2014 - after Ukrainian forces pushed its troops back from the capital Kyiv and Ukraine's second city Kharkiv in the war's early stages.

Diplomacy and weapons

Russia imposed sanctions on 61 US officials including US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, in retaliation for "constantly expanding US sanctions," the foreign ministry said.

Russia should not close the US embassy in Moscow because the world's two biggest nuclear powers must continue to talk, the US ambassador was quoted as saying on Monday. The Kremlin said it was interested in bilateral nuclear arms talks though they were unlikely to take place at this time.

In a move coordinated with the United States, Britain said it would supply Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems that can strike targets up to 80 km (50 miles) away, providing the more precise, long-range firepower needed to reach Russian artillery batteries, a key component of Moscow's battle plans.

Zelensky said Kyiv was gradually receiving "specific anti-ship systems," and that these would be the best way to end a Russian blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports preventing grain exports.

President Vladimir Putin earlier said Russia would strike new targets in Ukraine if the West supplied the country with longer-range missiles. His foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, said it would also respond by pushing back Ukrainian forces further from Russia's border.

The same day, Russian missiles hit Kyiv for the first time in more than a month.

The United States, which reopened its embassy in Kyiv in May after an almost three-month closure, said its embassy posture in the Ukrainian capital remains unchanged.

Economy

Zelensky said up to 75 million tons of grain could be stuck in Ukraine by this autumn, and that Kyiv wanted anti-ship weapons that could secure safe passage for its exports.