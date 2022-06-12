The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Chinese defense minister says ties with US at critical juncture

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said China firmly rejected "US smearing, accusations and even threats."

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 12, 2022 05:47

Updated: JUNE 12, 2022 05:51
Laos' Major General Chanthong Sonetaath speaks to China's State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe before the ministerial working lunch during the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 11, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/CAROLINE CHIA)
Laos' Major General Chanthong Sonetaath speaks to China's State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe before the ministerial working lunch during the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 11, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CAROLINE CHIA)

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said on Sunday that it was up to the United States to improve the bilateral relationship, as ties were at a critical juncture.

Repeating several times at an Asian security meeting that China only sought peace and stability, and was not an aggressor, he called on the United States to "strengthen solidarity and oppose confrontation and division."

He said China firmly rejected "US smearing, accusations and even threats" in Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's speech on Saturday.

"We request the US side to stop smearing and containing China. Stop interfering in China's internal affairs. The bilateral relationship cannot improve unless the US side can do that."

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe

"We request the US side to stop smearing and containing China. Stop interfering in China's internal affairs. The bilateral relationship cannot improve unless the US side can do that," Wei, dressed in the uniform of a general in the People's Liberation Army, told the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Austin said on Saturday there had been an "alarming" increase in the number of unsafe and unprofessional encounters between Chinese planes and vessels with those of other countries. He added that the United States would stand by its allies, including Taiwan.

China's State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe leaves after a bilateral meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/CAROLINE CHIA)China's State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe leaves after a bilateral meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, June 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/CAROLINE CHIA)

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has taken center stage at the meeting, and Wei made a point of saying China supported peace talks and opposed "providing weapons, applying maximum pressure."

"What is the root cause of this crisis? Who is the mastermind behind this? Who loses the most? And who stands to gain the most? Who is promoting peace and who is adding fuel to the fire? I think we all know the answers to these questions," he said, without addressing them or stating China's position.

In an address via video link on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned delegates that the invasion of Ukraine threatened the rules-based order and put the entire world in danger of famine and food crises.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbor's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

The Taiwan issue

Addressing the issue of Taiwan, Wei said China's position on the island, which Beijing views as a province, was unchanged. He said the Chinese government sought "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan but reserved "other options."

"China will definitely realize its reunification," Wei said. "Those who pursue Taiwan independence in an attempt to split China will definitely come to no good end."

He noted that China had contributed to global efforts to fight COVID-19 and that the country's efforts to develop the South China Sea were peaceful.

"Countries big and small, weak or powerful, are all equal," he said. "We should respect each other and treat each other as equals."



Tags United States China taiwan US-China relations
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
3

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.
4

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
5

New type of coronavirus found in bank voles

Bank Vole sitting on the forest floor.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by