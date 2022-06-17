The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Data suggests 15,000 millionaires trying to leave Russia - UK ministry

"Migration applications suggest that 15,000 Russian millionaires are likely already attempting to leave," the ministry said.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 17, 2022 14:02
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, shakes hands with Russian businessman and billionaire God Nisanov in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, July 31, 2014 (photo credit: GETTY IMAGES VIA JTA)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, shakes hands with Russian businessman and billionaire God Nisanov in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, July 31, 2014
(photo credit: GETTY IMAGES VIA JTA)

Data suggests thousands of millionaires are trying to leave Russia, and a continued exodus of its business and oligarch community will likely exacerbate the war's long-term damage to its economy, Britain's defense ministry said on Friday.

On the war front, Russia is likely trying to regain momentum in attempts to surround the Sievierodonetsk pocket from the south, it said.

Ukrainian officials have said their troops were holding out against massive Russian bombardment in the eastern city, and described new progress in a counteroffensive in the south.



