The website of Russia's space agency Roscosmos was hit by a cyberattack after publishing satellite images of the NATO summit building and other military command centers of NATO nations, Roscosmos press service head Dmitry Trugovets said Wednesday, according to RIA.

The site was targeted by hackers in a DDoS attack after the images were shared, but unlike prior attacks in March and April, these hackers have seemingly been traced to the Yaketerinburg within Russia, RIA reported.

Eye on NATO

On Tuesday, reports emerged that Roscosmos shared images of NATO command centers and the building in Madrid where the NATO summit is being held. The agency referred to these buildings as "Western decision-making centers" that "support Ukrainian nationalists."

The NATO summit, a three-day meeting of leaders of 30 NATO member states and allied nations, is expected to label Russia a major threat and decide on aid to Ukraine.

It has also been making progress on Sweden and Finland joining the Western military alliance.

This is a developing story.