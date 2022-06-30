19 countries have a more positive view of the United States and its president Joe Biden than China and its president Xi Jinping, but more people believe China's influence is growing than people who believe the US is growing, a survey by Pew Research Center found.

The survey, conducted between February 14 and June 3, 2022, included over 24,000 adults in 19 countries.

The poll found that most people in the majority of countries had a favorable view of the US, while fewer than a third had a favorable view of China. However, these views varied widely in the Asia-Pacific region. In South Korea, for instance, 89% of respondents had a favorable attitude toward China, while 19% had a favorable attitude toward China. On the other hand, in Singapore, 51% of respondents viewed the US favorably while 60% viewed China favorably.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Furthermore, the survey found that much more people had a favorable view of US President Joe Biden than Chinese President Xi Jinping. In Poland, where this is most pronounced, 82% of respondents had a favorable view of Biden while 11% of respondents had a favorable view of Xi.

In Israel, 60% of respondents had a favorable view of US President Joe Biden while only 20% had a favorable view of Xi.

Chess pieces are seen in front of displayed China's and US flags in this illustration taken January 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

However, Pew noted, positive views of Biden have fallen precipitously in the past year, dropping by double digits in almost every country surveyed.

Additionally, a median of 66% of respondents in 19 countries said that China's international influence is growing, while only 32% of respondents said that the US' influence is growing. Pew emphasized that this is most apparent in Australia, where 73% of respondents said that China's influence is growing, while 19% said the same about the US.

In Israel, 74% of respondents said that China's international influence is growing, while only 26% of respondents said that the US' influence is growing.

Generational views

Pew added that younger people tend to have more favorable views of China than older people. In 12 out of 18 countries surveyed, including the US, people under age 30 have more favorable views of China than people over age 50, it noted. In Japan, where this is most pronounced, 25% of respondents aged 18-29 had a favorable view of China while 71% had a favorable view of the US. In contrast, 8% of respondents over age 50 had a favorable view of China while 70% had a favorable view of the US.

In Israel, views of China and the US are not dissimilar based on age. 53% of Israeli respondents aged 18-29 had a favorable view of China while 81% had a favorable view of the US. On the other hand, 50% of respondents over age 50 had a favorable view of China while 86% had a favorable view of the US.