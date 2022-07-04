The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine says it has raised its flag again on Snake Island

"The territory (Snake Island) has been returned to the jurisdiction of Ukraine," Ukraine's southern military command spokesperson said.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 4, 2022 17:01
A satellite image shows an overview of Snake Island, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine, June 30, 2022. (photo credit: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A satellite image shows an overview of Snake Island, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine, June 30, 2022.
(photo credit: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The Ukrainian flag has been raised again on Snake Island in the Black Sea, Ukraine's military said on Monday, after Russian forces withdrew from the strategic outpost last week.

"The military operation has been concluded, and ... the territory (Snake Island) has been returned to the jurisdiction of Ukraine," Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command, said in a news conference.

"The military operation has been concluded, and ... the territory (Snake Island) has been returned to the jurisdiction of Ukraine"

Natalia Humeniuk

Some analysts have said Russia's withdrawal from Snake Island off Ukraine's southwestern coast could loosen its blockade on Ukrainian ports.

But a Kyiv-based foreign diplomat told Reuters it was still not enough to allow for safe transit of Ukrainian grain.

"There is a requirement for demining, and Russia still has capabilities (military vessels, coastal defense systems and air superiority) that will allow them to interdict shipping lanes," the diplomat said.

Snake Island (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Snake Island (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

To unblock its ports so it can ship grain, Ukraine would need allied support and for Turkey to play a key role, the diplomat added.

Russia said it had pulled out from Snake Island on Thursday as a "gesture of goodwill" to show it was not obstructing United Nations attempts to open a humanitarian corridor allowing grain to be shipped from Ukraine. Read full story

Ukraine said it had driven the Russian forces out after an artillery and missile assault.



