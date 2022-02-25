A small group of just 13 Ukrainian soldiers was killed in a last stand on Snake Island in the Black Sea against Russian forces after sending a defiant message to the Russian ship: "Go f*** yourself."

The small group held out for hours before ultimately being wiped out by the Russian bombardments.

This battle was part of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Where was this?

Snake Island is a small island in the Black Sea, east of the Danube River and south of the city of Odesa.

At just 0.17 square kilometers in size, the island has a very small population of just 100 people or less.

In the past, numerous historical events have happened on and around the island, such as the Battle of Fidonisi in 1788 and once housed an Axis radio station during World War II when it was under Romanian control.

In the present day, the island's biggest purpose is in playing a role in delimiting the exclusive economic zones of Romania and Ukraine. Indeed, many have called the island essential to Kyiv's maritime claims.



What happened now?

The island became a target of Russian forces during Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday at around 6 p.m. local time, two Russian military ships, the cruiser Moskva and the patrol ship Vasily Bykov, approached the island.

Moskva sent a communication to the 13 Ukrainian state border guards on the island and ordered them to surrender.

In response, as shown in audio shared by the Ukrainian news outlet Ukrayinska Pravda, they replied "Go f*** your self, Russian warship."

Other footage of the soldiers themselves saying this was shared on social media.



No further communication came from the island, though the border guards said the 13 still on the island were holding the line.

But ultimately, the Russian ships fired.

One of the soldiers actually livestreamed the moment the guns fired, which was later shared over social media and reported on by Newsweek.



Ukrainian soldier deployed on Snake Island live streamed the moment a Russian warship opened fire on the Island.

According to the Maritime Executive, the two ships bombarded the island with their deck guns before sending troops ashore.

The 13 soldiers were all killed and the island was under Russian control by 10 p.m. local time.

Russia soon after confirmed that they had successfully taken the island.

The perceived heroic last stand and act of defiance by the soldiers was met with praise by Ukraine's military, as well as by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"On our [Snake Island], defending it to the last, all the border guards died heroically. But did not give up. All of them will be posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine," Zelensky said in a statement.

"Eternal memory to those who gave their lives for Ukraine."