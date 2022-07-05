The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
'There’s a uniqueness in the bond that we share'

Fred and Jay Waks speak to Ralph Benmergui,about their parents' legacy of tzedakah (charity), Tikkun Olam and Zionism.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JULY 5, 2022 13:43
Bond of Brothers: Fred and Jay Waks talk to Ralph Benmergui (photo credit: Canadian Friends Hebrew University)
Canadian Friends of Hebrew University & The Philanthropists Present:

“Bond of Brothers: Fred and Jay Waks speak about family, philanthropy and Zionism.”

Tuesday, July 12

9 am PST | 12 pm EST | 19:00 Israel time | 17:00 UK time

Click here to watch the online interview

Jay and Fred Waks were raised with the importance of being a mensch and have successfully integrated this quality into their relationships with their families, the Jewish world, and the greater Toronto community. In this episode, the brothers discuss the unique bond they share and how their parents’ legacy of tzedakah (charity), Tikkun Olam – repairing the world – and Zionism impacted their lives.

Fred Waks has been involved with JNF, the Canadian Society for Yad Vashem, Shaarei Shomayim Congregation, and many other charitable causes. He was chair of the Sunnybrook Foundation, served as co-chair of the United Jewish Appeal, and led emergency campaigns during the Second Lebanon War in 2006 and in Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

Jay Waks manages the family’s charitable contributions to the Hebrew University and its support of Baycrest Health Sciences, a research and teaching hospital for the elderly in Toronto.

The Waks brothers are featured in the fourth episode of ‘The Philanthropists,’ a video series hosted by Ralph Benmergui, Canadian television and radio personality, presented by the Canadian Friends of Hebrew University, which delves into the lives of those who give, exploring their sense of purpose and what makes giving meaningful.



