A deadly massacre at a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb has left a Jewish toddler an orphan. The parents of a two-year-old found wandering alone after Monday's attack were among the victims of the latest US mass shooting.

At least two Jewish community members, including the boy's mother, were among the seven fatalities in the mass shooting that took place in Highland Park, Illinois.

Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, were killed when a rooftop sniper fired on the July Fourth parade on Monday in which around 50 people also suffered gunshot wounds and other injuries, police and hospital officials said.

The toddler, Aiden, was separated from his parents in the ensuing chaos and was later returned to family members by police, according to a fundraising page.

"He will have a long road ahead to heal," said Irina Colon, who organized the GoFundMe page with the family's permission, adding that his grandparents Misha and Nina Levberg will raise the boy.

The fund has raised over $827,000 by Tuesday night.

Along with Irina, whose maiden name was Levberg, the other Jewish victim identified in Monday's attack was Jacki Sundheim, 63, the events and b’nei mitzvah coordinator at a nearby Reform synagogue, North Shore Congregation Israel.

"There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki's death and sympathy for her family and loved ones," the synagogue's statement said.

She is survived by her husband Bruce and daughter Leah, according to the synagogue.

We are utterly heartbroken to report the toddler who was separated from his parents in yesterday’s Highland Park shooting is now an orphan. Both parents - Irina Levberg and Kevin McCarthy - were amongst the 7 victims of yesterday’s mass shooting. pic.twitter.com/iwLtgRhnwT — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) July 5, 2022

Another victim was Nicolas Toledo, 78, visiting from Mexico when he was shot at the parade alongside relatives, some of whom were wounded but expected to survive, according to local media.

"Indications" of more Jewish victims

Other victims identified by authorities were Katherine Goldstein, 64, and Stephen Straus, 88. Details about them were not immediately available. Consul General in Chicago Yinam Cohen told Israeli media his office has “indications” that Goldstein and Straus may also have been Jewish.

Thirty nine people were taken to hospitals run by NorthShore University HealthSystem, ranging in age from 14 to in their 70s, said spokesman Jim Anthony. Nine remained hospitalized.

The shooting happened four blocks away from a Chabad center, Chabad News reported Monday night. In a video of the incident, it appears that a klezmer band was playing when the shooter attacked. According to Chabad, the Jewish community is often quite involved with the parade, and it usually has a menorah float.

"The original Chicago Jewish suburb"

The entire North Shore region — which stretches over 20 miles along Lake Michigan, approximately from Evanston up to Lake Bluff — is heavily Jewish, and other adjacent suburbs northwest of Chicago, such as Buffalo Grove and Skokie, are also known for their large Jewish populations. But Highland Park has the highest Jewish ratio of them all, and it was the original Chicago suburb that grew a substantial Jewish population in the early 20th century.

Highland Park has a population of 30176 and about a third of the town is Jewish. The North Shore of Chicago’s large Jewish community has also made it a common destination for Israelis.

Israelis feel "safer in Gaza"

Deborah, an Israeli-American resident of a Gaza periphery community, was with her family at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade when a shooter opened fire.

“We were a few feet away from his targets,” she told The Jerusalem Post Tuesday.

“I’m familiar with gunshots,” said Deborah, who at first told herself the bangs she heard were typical July 4 sounds of fireworks and firecrackers.

"They just can’t get away from terror,” Deborah said. “We live on the Gaza border, and we came here for a peaceful vacation.”

Residents of the Gaza periphery often face the danger of rocket and mortar strikes, among other terrorist threats. Deborah said at least where she lives, it’s known where the danger is coming from, the IDF is present, and there are warnings before the explosive projectiles fall.

“I knew this happened in America, but you don’t think it’s going to happen in Highland Park,” Deborah said.

Deborah had wondered about the shooter’s motives: “Is he antisemitic; is he anti-American?”

She described the Highland Park neighborhood as “pretty Jewish... Something happens like this in an upper- to middle-class, half-Jewish area, you have to wonder.”

The shooter, Robert E Crimo III, was arrested later that evening. To her shock, he is the son of a man whom Deborah has known her entire life. Crimo’s father, Bob Crimo II, is a well-known local figure who owns multiple businesses, including a deli, and once unsuccessfully ran for mayor.

Local police are still investigating the gunman's motive.

“I feel safer in Zikim on the Gaza border,” she said. “No one is safe in America now.”

US mass shootings in 2022

There have been over 350 mass shootings in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group.

Michael Starr and JTA contributed to this report.