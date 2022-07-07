The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
US charges two Homeland Security workers in Chinese spying scheme

A grand jury returned an indictment charging the two men and three others with crimes committed while acting as alleged Chinese agents, the department said in a statement.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 7, 2022 20:51
U.S. Department of Homeland Security emblem is pictured at the National Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Center (NCCIC) located just outside Washington in Arlington, Virginia September 24, 2010. (photo credit: REUTERS)
U.S. Department of Homeland Security emblem is pictured at the National Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Center (NCCIC) located just outside Washington in Arlington, Virginia September 24, 2010.

(photo credit: REUTERS)
(photo credit: REUTERS)

US prosecutors charged two men tied to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as part of what federal law enforcement officials have called a "transnational repression scheme" on behalf of the Chinese government to spy on and harass dissidents living in the United States.

The two charged were Craig Miller, who has worked as a DHS deportation officer for 15 years in Minnesota, and Derrick Taylor, a retired DHS law enforcement agent now working as a private investigator in California, the US Department of Justice said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a grand jury returned an indictment charging the two men and three others with crimes committed while acting as alleged Chinese agents, the department said in a statement.

“We will defend the rights of people in the United States to engage in free speech and political expression,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen.

"These individuals aided agents of a foreign government in seeking to suppress dissenting voices who have taken refuge here,” he added.

"These individuals aided agents of a foreign government in seeking to suppress dissenting voices who have taken refuge here."

Matthew Olsen

Matthew Olsen

Of the three other individuals, two were previously arrested as part of an earlier related complaint in March: Fan “Frank” Liu and Matthew Ziburis.

The third individual, Qiang “Jason” Sun, remains at large, prosecutors for the Eastern District of New York said.

Miller and Taylor were arrested in June, they said.

The charges

The charges include obstruction of justice for allegedly destroying evidence after FBI agents asked about use of a law enforcement database with information on US-based Chinese dissidents.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.



