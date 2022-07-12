The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
FACTBOX – The views of the frontrunners to succeed UK's Boris Johnson

Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Lizz Truss headline the race to replace the PM.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 12, 2022 10:28

Updated: JULY 12, 2022 10:29
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain March 17, 2020. (photo credit: MATT DUNHAM/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain March 17, 2020.
(photo credit: MATT DUNHAM/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The race to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister has begun, with 11 candidates so far putting themselves forward for a contest which will ultimately be decided by around 200,000 Conservative Party members.

Below is what the bookmakers' top three favorites have said on key issues:

RISHI SUNAK - Current favorite

On tax: As Finance Minister, Sunak set Britain on course to have its biggest tax burden since the 1950s.

In his campaign launch video he said: "The decisions we make today will decide whether the next generation of British people will also have the chance of a better future."

"Do we confront this moment with honesty, seriousness and determination? Or do we tell ourselves comforting fairy tales that might make us feel better in the moment, but will leave our children worse off tomorrow?"

One of his backers, Conservative lawmaker Robert Jenrick, warned against promising unfunded tax cuts in the heat of a leadership election. Sunak would focus on growth and "cut taxes as quickly as we sensibly can," Jenrick told BBC radio.



Rishi Sunak

According to his team, Sunak will promise to cut taxes once inflation, which hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in May, had been brought under control.

On immigration: Sunak's campaign launch video began with a reference to his grandmother who moved to Britain in the 1960s. His spokesman told The Times newspaper he was proud to come from a family of immigrants but he believed the UK must control its borders, and would retain the plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

On cost of living: As finance minister Sunak launched a series of support packages worth a total of 37 billion pounds ($44.14 billion) to help Britons cope with rising costs. Before resigning, he indicated that he was willing to go further if needed.

On Brexit: Sunak voted for Brexit in 2016.

Other pledges: Sunak used one of his first campaign pieces to talk about women's rights: "I will protect women's rights and ensure women and girls enjoy the same freedom most males take for granted in feeling safe from assault and abuse."

PENNY MORDAUNT

On tax: Mordaunt wrote in the Telegraph newspaper: "Whilst I will cut taxes, I will pioneer sound money, with a key fiscal rule to ensure that debt as a percentage of GDP falls over time."

She has said she will introduce an immediate 50% cut in VAT on fuel until at least April 2023, funded by increased VAT revenues as a result of inflation, and raise basic and middle earners' tax thresholds in line with inflation.

On cost of living: "Our economy is faced with the twin problems of soaring inflation and falling confidence – with a real risk of recession ahead. My government will focus on getting inflation under control, working closely with the independent Bank of England. We cannot risk spiraling wages and prices that lead to lower standards of living and loss of jobs."

On Brexit: Mordaunt campaigned for the 'Vote Leave' group during the 2016 Brexit referendum.

In a December 2021 speech as a junior trade minister, she said: "Brexit is not an event to be mourned by the international community, or an act of self-harm or one that requires us to be punished. It is a massive opportunity to anyone who believes in democracy and the power of trade as a force for good in the world."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and military representative to NATO Ben Bathurst leave NATO Headquarters following a summit on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 24, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and military representative to NATO Ben Bathurst leave NATO Headquarters following a summit on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 24, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)

LIZ TRUSS

On tax: Truss wrote in the Telegraph: "I would start cutting taxes from day one to take immediate action to help people deal with the cost of living. It isn't right to be putting up taxes now."

Truss said this would include reversing a rise in social security contributions which came into effect in April and making sure Britain keeps corporation tax "competitive".

On the economy: She has said she plans to get Britain "back on track towards becoming a high-growth and high-productivity powerhouse", including through "bold supply-side reform".

On immigration: Truss has not publicly commented on the government's Rwanda immigration policy since declaring her candidacy, but was a member of the cabinet that approved it.

On Brexit: Truss voted to remain in the European Union but soon said she had changed her mind. Her supporters have said she plans to drive forward regulatory divergence from the EU, including overhauling business regulation, to spur a more dynamic economy.

As Foreign Secretary, she introduced legislation to parliament to unilaterally override some post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, a policy stance she is expected to pursue. That deepened tensions between the two sides.



Tags UK Elections Britain prime minister Boris Johnson
