A new amendment to an existing bill will propose that American citizens in Israel won't need to pay social security if they've already paid it in the US.

A ground-breaking amendment will be discussed at the Knesset on Sunday that can substantially assist US citizens living in Israel.

MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism party) is promoting an amendment titled "Exemption from double payments of social security funds."

"If you have dual-citizenship, Israeli-American or American-Israeli, you probably know this one. You have to pay double social security, Bituach Leumi, on any income." MK Simcha Rothman

Dual citizens seeing double

"Why pay double?" asked Rothman on Facebook, "If you have dual-citizenship, Israeli-American or American-Israeli, you probably know this one. You have to pay double social security, Bituach Leumi, on any income."

As an American in Israel, Rothman explained in his post that "you can work as an Atzmai (independent) in Israel, but unfortunately need to pay a large percentage of your income to American social security."

Religous Zionist Party candidate Simcha Rothman voted in Metzad. '''Go out and vote. Do not be complacent.'' (credit: Courtesy)

Even though a US citizen living in Israel doesn't need to pay an additional American tax on Israeli income, that isn't the case when it comes to social security.

Israelis-Americans that submit their yearly tax report to the IRS aren't exempt from paying American social security if they are independent or own their own companies.

This situation is a burden on many Israeli-Americans who cannot run their business without paying double social security in both countries.

I can change the Israeli law in order to assist US citizens in Israel, many of them suffering financially because of this unfair situation." MK Simcha Rothman

Last minute bill?

On Sunday, Rothman said that this is "a second effort to get something good from the 24th Knesset," since the Knesset is expected to dissolve on Monday. "My bill to eliminate those double payments will enter the Cabinet Committee for Legislation."

"I convinced MKs from both sides of the political spectrum to co-sign this bill and I will do my best in order to be 'a foot in the door' to build upon during the 25th Knesset." Rothman added that he has received cooperation and support from Bituach Leumi (Israeli Social Security) management.

"For many Americans, this can be the tipping point for making the decision on making Aliyah," Rothman continued, "For many new Olim, this can allow them the opportunity to start a new business - something they would otherwise re-consider."

"The reduction of the gap will be done by granting an exemption from the payment of social security contributions to those whose main income is in a foreign country and who pays social security there," the bill states, "However, the employee will continue to pay health insurance contributions according to his income, as well as minimum social security contributions, in order to maintain his basic rights to pensions at the National Insurance Institute."

The proposed bill says that "It is also proposed to exclude those who are sent by their employer to work outside Israel, since in these situations it is the employer who bears the obligation to pay the insurance premiums."

The bill is expected to protect the social security of Israeli residents working outside Israel "and will encourage immigration to Israel without fear of having to pay double social security payments."

This bill was originally proposed by former MK Michal Cotler-Wunsch during the 23rd Knesset and during the current Knesset by former MK Yomtob Kalfon.

"I cannot influence the American law," Rothman told The Jerusalem Post, "but I can change the Israeli law in order to assist US citizens in Israel, many of them suffering financially because of this unfair situation."