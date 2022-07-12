The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Nine EU states reject Israeli ban on 6 Palestinian NGOs for terror ties

"In the absence of such evidence, we will continue our cooperation and strong support for the civil society in the [occupied Palestinian territories]."

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JULY 12, 2022 19:39
EUROPEAN UNION flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels.
Nine European states rejected Israel's designation of six Palestinian NGOs as terrorist organizations in a joint statement released on Tuesday.

Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden came out against the Israeli decision, announced in October. The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Foreign Ministry said at the time that Palestinian NGOs Addameer, Al Haq, Bisan Center, Defense for Children International-Palestine (DCI-P), Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC) and the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees (UPWC) had extensive enough ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine to be considered branches of the group, designated as terrorists by the US, EU and others.

"No substantial information was received from Israel that would justify reviewing our policy towards the six Palestinian NGOs on the basis of the Israeli decision to designate these NGOs as 'terrorist organizations,'" the joint statement reads.

"Should evidence be made available to the contrary, we would act accordingly," the countries added. "In the absence of such evidence, we will continue our cooperation and strong support for the civil society in the [occupied Palestinian territories]. A free and strong civil society is indispensable for promoting democratic values and for the two-state solution."

Among the items the Israeli government has made public to show the connection between the organizations and the PFLP is a video from the Palestinian Wattan Media Network of leading figures in the NGOs, including Khaleeda Jarrar and Abdullatif Ghaith of Addameer, Shawan Jabarin of Al-Haq, Gebril Muhamad of Bisan, and Ahmad Saadat of the UPWC, at an event in a hall with dozens of PFLP flags hanging.

Background

The event in Ramallah honored PFLP political bureau member Rabah Muhanna who, according to information posted by the PFLP, took part in the establishment of Addameer, UHWC and UAWC.

In 2019, the PFLP planted a bomb, killing 17-year-old Rina Shnerb and injuring her relatives.

"Should evidence be made available to the contrary, we would act accordingly. In the absence of such evidence, we will continue our cooperation and strong support for the civil society in the [occupied Palestinian territories]."

The joint statement

UAWC’s Finance and Administration director Abdul Razeq Farraj was indicted in October 2019 on four counts, including aiding an attempt to cause death in the terrorist attack on the Shnerb family. Farraj’s indictment refers to Ubai Aboudi, a PFLP member working with Farraj on recruitment, and the UAWC’s Monitoring and Evaluation Officer until April 2019. The commander of the PFLP terror cell that prepared and detonated the bomb was Samer Arbid, an accounted for UAWC at the time of his 2019 arrest.

The Netherlands previously acknowledged the UAWC's ties to the PFLP and that Dutch funds paid the salaries of the NGO's employees that carried out the attack that killed Shnerb.

Prof. Gerald Steinberg, President of NGO Monitor which researches the activities and fundings of organizations, said that "when European officials say they see 'no evidence' of the terror links of their Palestinian NGO clients, they are ignoring numerous open-source verifiable examples. There is no excuse for this blind abuse of taxpayer funds.”



