The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

US Capitol riot probe examines Trump circle's ties to extremists

The House of Representatives committee held its seventh hearing in five weeks focused on two pro-Trump groups that investigators say helped plan the attack.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 12, 2022 20:49

Updated: JULY 12, 2022 20:51
Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) sit next to other committee members as they lead the seventh public hearing by the House Select Committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol, in Washington, DC, US, July 12, 2022. (photo credit: DOUG MILLS/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) sit next to other committee members as they lead the seventh public hearing by the House Select Committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol, in Washington, DC, US, July 12, 2022.
(photo credit: DOUG MILLS/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol sought to draw connections on Tuesday between then-President Donald Trump's closest allies and right-wing militants who stormed the seat of government in a bid to keep him in power.

The House of Representatives committee held its seventh hearing in five weeks focused on the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, two pro-Trump groups that investigators say helped plan the attack, as well as QAnon, a right-wing conspiracy theory movement.

The hearing was to explore ties between the two groups and Trump associates including Roger Stone and Mike Flynn. It also will examine Trump's role in encouraging the Capitol attack, said Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee chairman.

"The committee will explain how as a part of his last-ditch effort to overturn the election and block the transfer of power, Donald Trump summoned a mob to Washington, DC, and ultimately spurred that mob to wage a violent attack on our democracy," Thompson said.

"The committee will explain how as a part of his last-ditch effort to overturn the election and block the transfer of power, Donald Trump summoned a mob to Washington, DC"

Bennie Thompson

The Oath Keepers provided security to Stone, a self-described "dirty trickster" who has advised Trump off and on for decades, in Washington on Jan. 5 and 6. Flynn, a retired Army general, served as Trump's first national security adviser.

Committee Chairperson Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), US Rep Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), Vice Chair US Rep Liz Cheney (R-WY) and US Rep Jamie Raskin (D-MD) get seated during a public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on US Capitol Hill, July 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)Committee Chairperson Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), US Rep Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), Vice Chair US Rep Liz Cheney (R-WY) and US Rep Jamie Raskin (D-MD) get seated during a public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on US Capitol Hill, July 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

The hearings.

The committee's seven Democrats and two Republicans have used the hearings to build a case that Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat in the November 2020 election constitute illegal conduct, far beyond normal politics.

Committee members say Trump incited the riot through his refusal to admit he lost the election and through comments like his Dec. 19, 2020, call on Twitter for supporters to flock to Washington for a "big protest," saying, "Be there, will be wild."

They also have questioned the role of some members of Congress in Trump's Republican Party. Committee aides said Tuesday's hearing would explore the involvement of some lawmakers.

The hearing is expected to feature video testimony from Pat Cipollone, Trump's former White House counsel, who spoke to committee investigators behind closed doors on Friday.

Trump supporters

The attack on the Capitol, following a speech Trump gave at a rally outside the White House, delayed certification of Joe Biden's election for hours, injured more than 140 police officers and led to several deaths.

In response to a request for comment, Stone said he was facing the "tactic of guilt by association."

A mob of supporters of then-US President Donald Trump climb through a window they broke as they storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS/FILE PHOTO)A mob of supporters of then-US President Donald Trump climb through a window they broke as they storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS/FILE PHOTO)

In an email, he said, "Any assertion that I knew in advance about, was involved in or condoned any of the illegal actions at the Capitol is false. Any claim that I knew from any member of the Proud Boys or Oath Keepers about any plan for illegal activities on January 6th is also false."

An attorney for Flynn did not respond to a request for comment.

Neither Flynn nor Stone has been charged in connection with the attack on the Capitol and both have invoked their Fifth Amendment constitutional right against self-incrimination before the Jan. 6 committee.

Trump pardoned both after they were convicted or pleaded guilty in cases unrelated to the Capitol attack.

The Oath Keepers and Proud Boys gained national attention during the Trump administration for their support of the Republican president. Trump urged the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" during a September 2020 debate as he campaigned against Biden.

About 800 people, including members of both groups, have been charged with taking part in the Capitol riot, with about 250 guilty pleas so far.

Questioning of witnesses during the hearing will be led by Democratic Representatives Stephanie Murphy and Jamie Raskin.

US Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) speaks during a public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ) US Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) speaks during a public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

Trump, who has hinted he may seek the White House again in 2024, denies wrongdoing and has falsely asserted that he lost only because of widespread fraud that benefited Biden.

Trump and his supporters - including many Republicans in Congress - dismiss the Jan. 6 panel as a political witch hunt, but the panel's backers say it is a necessary probe into a violent threat against democracy.



Tags washington Donald Trump Capitol Hill Capitol Insurrection
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
3

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
4

Massive dangerous asteroid Bennu not solid rock, like ball pit - NASA

This mosaic of the asteroid Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was in close proximity to the asteroid for over two years.
5

Russian politician threatens Alaska, says 'we can claim it back'

Statue of US Secretary of State William Seward at the Alaska State Capitol building , Juneau, Alaska.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by