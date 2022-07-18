The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Greece to protest to Serbia over Ukrainian cargo plane crash - sources

Greek opposition parties have accused the conservative government of not providing information on the cargo and urged it to investigate the incident further.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 18, 2022 12:11
Debris is seen at the crash site of an Antonov An-12 cargo plane owned by a Ukrainian company, near Kavala, Greece, July 17, 2022. (photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)
Debris is seen at the crash site of an Antonov An-12 cargo plane owned by a Ukrainian company, near Kavala, Greece, July 17, 2022.
(photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

Greece will protest to Serbia for not being timely informed about the munitions cargo on board a Ukrainian aircraft that crashed near the northern city of Kavala on Saturday night, diplomatic sources said on Monday.

The Antonov An-12 carrying 11.5 tonnes of defense products made in Serbia, including mortar and training shells, came down in a ball of flames, exploding on impact in corn fields at about 2000 GMT on Saturday. Its eight Ukrainian crew members were killed.

Earlier, the pilot had reported engine trouble and was given permission for an emergency landing at Kavala but the aircraft's signal was lost soon after the call at 1942 GMT.

Images from the scene showed smoldering debris from the aircraft, operated by Ukraine's Meridian cargo airline, strewn in fields. 

A drone view shows the burning debris at the crash site of an Antonov An-12 cargo plane owned by a Ukrainian company, near Kavala, Greece, July 16, 2022. (credit: ENA Channel/Handout via REUTERS) A drone view shows the burning debris at the crash site of an Antonov An-12 cargo plane owned by a Ukrainian company, near Kavala, Greece, July 16, 2022. (credit: ENA Channel/Handout via REUTERS)

Serbian cargo headed to Bangladesh

Serbia's defense minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said on Sunday morning the plane's cargo was made by Serbia's defense industry. It had taken off at 1840 GMT on Saturday from Nis in Serbia and the buyer of the cargo was the defense ministry of Bangladesh.

"Greece's ambassador in Belgrade will soon issue a demarche over the need for Greece's prior notice by Serbia regarding the nature of the aircraft's cargo."

Diplomatic source

"Greece's ambassador in Belgrade will soon issue a demarche over the need for Greece's prior notice by Serbia regarding the nature of the aircraft's cargo," a diplomatic source said.

Greek authorities cordoned off the site on Saturday and later banned people from moving around and advised residents to keep doors and windows shut, as firefighters with the special disaster response unit were investigating the area.

A fire brigade official said on Sunday morning that white dust was floating in the air. In the evening, Greek authorities said that tests showed the substances released in the air after the accident were not toxic or hazardous to public health.

Greek opposition parties have accused the conservative government of not providing information on the cargo and urged it to investigate the incident further.

A prosecutor has launched an investigation into the accident. The bodies of the crew members will be examined by a coroner, according to state TV ERT.



Tags ukraine greece serbia plane crash Bangladesh
