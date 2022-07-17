The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Cargo plane crashes near Greece's northern city of Kavala

Aircraft was an Antonov An-12 owned by a Ukrainian company • Pilot requested emergency landing due to engine problem, signal was lost

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 17, 2022 06:58
Flames rise at the crash site of an Antonov An-12 cargo plane owned by a Ukrainian company, near Kavala, Greece, July 16, 2022. (photo credit: LASKARIS TSOTSAS/EUROKINISSI VIA REUTERS)
Flames rise at the crash site of an Antonov An-12 cargo plane owned by a Ukrainian company, near Kavala, Greece, July 16, 2022.
(photo credit: LASKARIS TSOTSAS/EUROKINISSI VIA REUTERS)

A cargo plane with eight people on board crashed near the city of Kavala in northern Greece late on Saturday, the fire brigade and state TV said.

State TV ERT reported that the aircraft was an Antonov An-12 owned by a Ukrainian company, which was flying from Serbia to Jordan. The pilot had requested an emergency landing due to an engine problem but the aircraft's signal was lost.

What do we know?

Video footage uploaded on ertnews.gr showed the aircraft in flames descending fast before hitting the ground in what appeared to be an explosion. The fire brigade could not confirm the type of aircraft but said there were initial reports that eight people were on board.

In a statement, it said it had deployed 15 firefighters and seven engines to put out the blaze that broke out after the crash. More rescuers were on their way.

It was not clear what the aircraft's cargo was but the special disaster response unit was also investigating the scene.

Ambulances are seen at the crash site of an Antonov An-12 cargo plane owned by a Ukrainian company, near Kavala, Greece, July 16, 2022. (credit: LASKARIS TSOTSAS/EUROKINISSI VIA REUTERS) Ambulances are seen at the crash site of an Antonov An-12 cargo plane owned by a Ukrainian company, near Kavala, Greece, July 16, 2022. (credit: LASKARIS TSOTSAS/EUROKINISSI VIA REUTERS)

"We are treating the cargo as dangerous material," said a fire brigade official.

This is a developing story. 



