The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

EU sanctions 10 Syrians accused of enlisting Russian mercenaries

The EU announced the listings as it formally unveiled new sanctions against Moscow, targeting top lender Sberbank, Russian gold and more companies and people as well as increased export controls. 

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 21, 2022 20:02

Updated: JULY 21, 2022 20:05
A Russian military helicopter patrols over Kobani, Syria July 19, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A Russian military helicopter patrols over Kobani, Syria July 19, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The European Union widened its sanctions net on Thursday to add 10 Syrian men to its asset freeze and travel ban list over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying they were responsible for recruiting mercenaries to fight alongside Russian forces.

The EU announced the listings as it formally unveiled new sanctions against Moscow, targeting top lender Sberbank, Russian gold and more companies and people as well as increased export controls. 

"The Syrian regime provides support, including military support, for Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine."

EU official journal

"The Syrian regime provides support, including military support, for Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine," the EU official journal said on Thursday.

Those listed include Muhammad Al-Salti, the commander-in-chief of the Palestine Liberation Army, two commanders from the pro-Syrian National Defence Forces militia, a former Syrian military officer as well as the director and co-owner of Al-Sayyad Company for Guarding and Protection Services.

Marat Gabidullin, former mercenary of the Wagner Group, poses during an interview with Reuters in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France May 9, 2022 (credit: REUTERS) Marat Gabidullin, former mercenary of the Wagner Group, poses during an interview with Reuters in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France May 9, 2022 (credit: REUTERS)

The European Union says the company, operating under the name "ISIS hunters," is supervised by Russian private military contractor Wagner Group, protects Russian interests and is active in recruiting Syrian mercenaries to Libya and Ukraine.

There are also one further commander and three businessmen on the list.

Past mercenary action

The European Union imposed sanctions on the Wagner Group in December as well as on Russian individuals and energy companies in Syria linked to the group, accusing it of clandestine operations on the Kremlin's behalf. 

The EU official journal also spelled out that the bloc will partially exempt state-owned Russian enterprises and Russian banks from sanctions to allow trade of fertilizers and food to third countries.

Some African countries have expressed concern that western sanctions could exacerbate a global food crisis, although EU officials say supply problems are the result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its blockade in the Black Sea.



Tags European Union Syria Russia sanctions
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
3

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
4

Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarch warns Biden of 'extremist Jewish' threat

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2022.
5

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by