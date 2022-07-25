The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Why is Tunisia's referendum so important? - analysis

If President Kais Saied triumphs in his quest for the new constitution, this will likely be praised in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, but critiqued by Ankara and Doha.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JULY 25, 2022 13:23
People take part in a protest against President Kais Saied's referendum on a new constitution, in Tunis, Tunisia, July 23, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ZOUBEIR SOUISSI)
People take part in a protest against President Kais Saied's referendum on a new constitution, in Tunis, Tunisia, July 23, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ZOUBEIR SOUISSI)

Tunisians began to go to vote on accepting a new constitution on Monday morning. This referendum is seen by critics as a way for President Kais Saied to cement his power. The referendum could lead to uncertainty and controversy in the country where the Arab Spring began.

Tunisia was long held up as a success story of the 2011 events. What started as the Arab Spring later led to the rise of the extremist Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt and civil war in Libya and Syria. Although the Brotherhood was eventually overthrown, the 2011 crisis changed the region forever – dividing Gulf countries, encouraging Turkey and Qatar to back extremism, and likely empowering Iran and aiding the Abraham Accords. 

Now Africa’s northernmost country is back in the spotlight. Saied was elected president in 2019. He has since dissolved parliament and is seen by critics as a rising authoritarian. There are concerns that turnout could be low in today’s referendum, which would then deprive it of legitimacy.

“Saied has been criticized by his opponents for what they say has amounted to a coup, and an attempt to bring about a return to one-man rule. Saied says his changes have been necessary to stop a corrupt political elite,” Al Jazeera reports.

The Qatari news outlet has tended to back opponents to Saied as part of a larger regional conflict. Ironically those voices who are critics of Tunisia’s government becoming a more centralized presidential system, tend to be the same ones who backed Turkey’s referendum, which turned that country into an authoritarian system.  

Tunisia's President Kais Saied casts his ballot at a polling station, during a referendum on a new constitution, in Tunis, Tunisia July 25, 2022. (credit: TUNISIAN PRESIDENT/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Tunisia's President Kais Saied casts his ballot at a polling station, during a referendum on a new constitution, in Tunis, Tunisia July 25, 2022. (credit: TUNISIAN PRESIDENT/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Voting will continue all day. There are some nine million potential voters, most of whom live in the country and some 340,000 who are registered abroad. The new constitution was presented only a month ago and gives broad powers to the president. This is in contrast to the 2014 one.

If Saied triumphs in his quest for the new constitution, this will likely be praised in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, but critiqued by Ankara and Doha. This is because the struggle for influence in Tunisia is not just about Tunisia, but also about the wider region. This is unfortunate because it probably means that the legitimate indigenous bursting forth of protest – that led to the Arab Spring in Tunisia ––– could be waning.  



Tags tunisia arab spring referendum constitution Kais Saied
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
3

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
4

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
5

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by