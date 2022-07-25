Chabad demands return of the Schneerson library archives from Russia

The Chabad Hasidic movement has begun legal proceedings against Russia and urged Israeli authorities to only give Russia control of the Alexander Courtyard church compound in Jerusalem - if they return the Schneerson library archives.

Behind the scenes of the diplomatic crisis between Israel and Russia, following Russia's intentions to close down the activities of the Jewish Agency throughout the country, another crisis is developing: Legal proceedings have begun against Russia by the Chabad movement in the US.

Representatives of Chabad appealed to the Legal Advisor of the Israeli government, Attorney Gali Baharav-Miara, demanding the freezing of the procedures for the transfer of ownership of real estate in Jerusalem to the Russian government, especially the Alexander Courtyard church in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Israeli attorney Uri Keidar who is representing Chabad in this legal battle sent a letter before action to Baharav-Miara on Sunday.

In the letter, it is explained the “Schneerson Library,” is a historical collection of the global Chabad movement and that it is a collection that includes approximately 12,000 books and original writings, which were gradually collected and preserved from the end of the 18th century until today.

The Schneerson Library is a unique collection of books that belonged to the dynasty of Lubavitch rabbis before the Russian Revolution and was nationalized by the Soviet Government in the 1920s.

The Schneerson collection at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow includes a significant and once inaccessible portion of the famous library of the Lubavitcher Rebbes – leaders of the Chabad movement. In 1915, the Lubavitscher Rebbes fleeing from the approaching German troops moved their private library from their residence in Lubavitch to safe storage in Moscow.

Schneerson Library

After the 1917 Russian revolution, the Bolshevik regime nationalized the Schneerson Library. Thus, it became a state property and was deposited to the Lenin State Library (today's Russian State Library).

Chabad has been demanding that the Russian government return the collection to the possession of Chabad headquarters in the US. The last Rebbe of the movement, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, appointed a special delegation to return the books, who since have been working in different ways to achieve the goal.”

So far, a series of judgments and decisions have been issued in the United States against the Russian government, ordering it to return the Schneerson Library to Chabad, including the imposition of a significant fine for contempt of court in the US, which currently stands at approximately 170 million dollars.

Moscow has been demanding that Israel hand over control to Russia of the Alexander Courtyard church compound in Jerusalem which former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to give to the Russians as a goodwill gesture following the release of Naama Issachar from a Russian jail in 2020, but which the Jerusalem District Court blocked - this is just one of the possible reasons for the hostile treatment of Israeli and Jewish organizations in Russia.

Chabad’s approach

Chabad’s approach to Israel’s government is: Don’t give the Russians control over the compound without demanding the return of the Schneerson library archives.

Keidar stated in his letter that "the Schneerson collection has historical Jewish importance, and therefore it is only natural that the State of Israel will do everything in its power on the legal and practical level, to assist my client's worldwide efforts to return the Schneerson collection to its possession at the Chabad Hasidic headquarters in the US".

In his letter, he also sends an implicit threat about the possibility of a diplomatic crisis arising following the issue: "The global Chabad movement has requested that you and the Israeli government be informed ahead of time, that it intends to take legal action against the Russian government in Israel, including regarding Russian assets (or those that the Russian government wishes to register as their owners) in Israel."

At the end of the letter, Keidar demands "to freeze the transfer of ownership of properties in Israel to the Russian government and in particular the Alexander Courtyard church, until the return of the Schneerson collection as a whole is successfully completed."

“The Rebbe assigned us the task of returning the books from Russia,” said Rabbi Shlomo Cunin, a member of the special team appointed by the last Chabad Rebbe to return the books to the US. He added that “We have no doubt that the task will be completed as he [The Rebbe] wished and the books will be returned to the Rebbe's library whether the Russians like it or not.”