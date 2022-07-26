The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Jared Kushner says he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer

Kushner revealed the cancer diagnosis in his memoir, “Breaking History: A White House Memoir.”

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 26, 2022 01:45

Updated: JULY 26, 2022 01:46
US White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, who accompanied an Israeli delegation, speaks during a visit to Rabat, Morocco, December 22, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/SHEREEN TALAAT/FILE PHOTO)
US White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, who accompanied an Israeli delegation, speaks during a visit to Rabat, Morocco, December 22, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHEREEN TALAAT/FILE PHOTO)

Jared Kushner, a former senior aide to then-President Donald Trump who is married to Trump's daughter, Ivanka, wrote in a memoir to be published next month that he had a bout with thyroid cancer in 2019 that was previously undisclosed.

According to excerpts of the book seen by Reuters, Kushner wrote that White House physician Sean Conley pulled him aside on Air Force One as Trump flew to Texas to tell him his test results from Walter Reed Medical Center showed he had cancer and "we need to schedule a surgery right away."

Kushner had the surgery right before Thanksgiving that year and managed to keep his cancer diagnosis secret despite working in a White House where news leaks were rampant. The book excerpts were first reported by The New York Times.

Unbeknownst to Kushner, Trump was aware of the cancer diagnosis: "The day before the surgery, Trump called me into the Oval Office and motioned for his team to close the door. 'Are you nervous about the surgery?' he asked."

"How do you know about it?" Kushner asked him.

Flanked by US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump announces a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on August 13, 2020. (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)Flanked by US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump announces a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on August 13, 2020. (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

Donald Trump's remarks

"I'm the president. I know everything. I understand that you want to keep these things quiet. I like to keep things like this to myself as well. You'll be just fine. Don't worry about anything with work. We have everything covered here."

Donald Trump, according to his former aide Jared Kushner

"I'm the president," he said. "I know everything. I understand that you want to keep these things quiet. I like to keep things like this to myself as well. You'll be just fine. Don't worry about anything with work. We have everything covered here," he quoted Trump as saying.

Kushner revealed the cancer diagnosis in his memoir, “Breaking History: A White House Memoir,” to be published on Aug. 23.

Kushner said a substantial part of his thyroid was removed during the surgery, which came during tense negotiations with China about a trade deal.

Kushner was a lead negotiator in a US-brokered normalization deal between Israel and several Arab countries in 2020. He now runs the global investment firm, Affinity Partners, and has stepped away from politics for the time being.



Tags cancer Donald Trump Ivanka Trump Jared Kushner
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
3

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
4

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
5

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by