‘Exhibitionist’ shot dead ‘by nudist’ on French naturist beach

A man was fatally shot at the French nudist beach known as 'La Mama' in Lyon on Saturday morning. Both the shooter and the deceased are French citizens who came to the beach with presumably non-lethal intentions, per French and British media sources.

The two men, one in his mid-forties and the other in his mid-seventies, came into contact after the younger of the two began hurling insults at others on the beach, reports Sky News citing French police.

British media sources also add that the younger man performed a sex act in front of women on the beach, allegedly pleasuring himself while staring down a woman.

The older man, at that point, shot the masturbator with a hunting rifle he owned legally. It is not clear yet why he took it with him to the nude beach.

France3 reports that the shooter surrendered to police when they arrived on the scene. He has been taken into custody following a doctor's evaluation to ensure his is healthy enough to be detained.