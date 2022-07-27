Mayim Bialik to remain Jeopardy! co-host

Actress Mayim Bialik – an observant Jew known for her Jewish identity – will continue to co-host Jeopardy!, splitting hosting duties with author and previous contestant Ken Jennings.

Bialik, who was ranked 40th on The Jerusalem Post's Top 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021, has been hosting Jeopardy! since August 2021.

Upon joining Jeopardy in August, she said via a statement: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family. What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life!”

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Bialik may be best known for the memorable characters she’s played, including Amy Farrah Fowler in the “Big Bang Theory,” but is also a neuroscientist and a prominent Jewish figure in American popular culture.

Bialik’s Jewish roots

A second-generation Ashkenaz Jewish American, Bialik identifies as Modern Orthodox and is always publicly dressed in accordance with the Jewish standard of modesty (Tzniut).

A distant cousin of poet Haim Nachman Bialik (1873 -1934), Mayim is a staunch supporter of Israel. A fan of the Jewish a cappella group, the Maccabeats, she and her sons appeared in the group’s 2011 Hanukkah video and she studies Torah with a partner.

Hannah Brown contributed to this report.