The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Kremlin seeks to hush Brittney Griner talks with US

Griner faces a 10-year sentence after security at a Moscow airport found cannabis oil in her luggage before a flight back to the United States in February.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 28, 2022 17:39
US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, is escorted before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia July 27, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool)
US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, is escorted before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia July 27, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool)

Negotiations between the United States and Russia involving a swap of prisoners, including detained WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner, must proceed in private and without fanfare, the Kremlin urged Thursday.

"We know that such issues are discussed without any such release of information," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a scheduled conference call. "Normally, the public learns about it when the agreements are already implemented."

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the administration was working on a deal with Russia that would bring home Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. Multiple reports indicate the deal would involve releasing convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in return for Russia releasing Whelan and Griner, whose trial for drug possession is ongoing.

Griner's fate

Griner faces a 10-year sentence after security at a Moscow airport found cannabis oil in her luggage before a flight back to the United States in February. Griner plays in a professional league in Russia during the WNBA offseason.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova issued a statement confirming talks have occurred but declined to elaborate.

A policeman removes the handcuffs from WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner in a courtroom prior to a hearing, in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, July 27, 2022. (credit: ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL VIA REUTERS) A policeman removes the handcuffs from WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner in a courtroom prior to a hearing, in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, July 27, 2022. (credit: ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL VIA REUTERS)

"We proceed from the assumption that interests of both parties should be taken into account during the negotiations," Zakharova said.



Tags Russia basketball Cannabis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
3

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
4

CRISPR gene editing may cause permanent damage - study

Chromosome segregation In dividing cells. Cell cytoskeleton is depicted in red, DNA is depicted in blue and a protein that marks dividing cells is depicted in green.
5

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by