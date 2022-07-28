The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Portugal launches inquiries into alleged Catholic Church sexual abuse

A commission investigating child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in the Iberian nation has collected around 350 testimonies since it started its work in January.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 28, 2022 21:07
People carry the statue of Our Lady of Fatima (the Virgin Mary) during an event marking the 105th anniversary of the reported appearance of the Virgin Mary to three shepherd children, at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal, May 12, 2022. (photo credit: PEDRO NUNES/REUTERS)
People carry the statue of Our Lady of Fatima (the Virgin Mary) during an event marking the 105th anniversary of the reported appearance of the Virgin Mary to three shepherd children, at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, Portugal, May 12, 2022.
(photo credit: PEDRO NUNES/REUTERS)

Portuguese prosecutors said on Thursday they have launched 10 inquiries into alleged child sexual abuse by Catholic Church clergy, the first such move since a commission was created seven months ago to investigate accusations.

A commission investigating child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in the Iberian nation has collected around 350 testimonies since it started its work in January. It has said that number was "just the tip of the iceberg."

The majority of the alleged crimes were committed decades ago, and can no longer be investigated due to Portugal's statute of limitations, but the commission has submitted 17 testimonies to public prosecutors.

Based on those testimonies, the prosecutor's office launched the 10 inquiries, it said, adding that seven of them were ongoing while three were dismissed due to lack of evidence, statute of limitations or because they had already been investigated.

The commission's history 

Portuguese psychiatrist Pedro Strecht and the President of Portugal's Bishops' Conference (CEP) Jose Ornelas announce the members of the investigative commission into historical child sexual abuse on in Lisbon on December 2, 2021. (credit: REUTERS) Portuguese psychiatrist Pedro Strecht and the President of Portugal's Bishops' Conference (CEP) Jose Ornelas announce the members of the investigative commission into historical child sexual abuse on in Lisbon on December 2, 2021. (credit: REUTERS)

The Portuguese commission was formed after a report by a commission in France revealed last year that around 3,000 priests and religious officials had sexually abused more than 200,000 children over the past 70 years.

The Portuguese commission, which has its own website and phone line, relies on alleged victims to come forward, but also on access to historic files from dioceses. It hopes to present the report by the end of this year.

In April, the head of the commission, Pedro Strecht said investigators had come across signs that Catholic officials, including current bishops whose names have not been disclosed, tried to cover up abuse.

Observador, a Portuguese newspaper, reported this week that Lisbon's patriarch, Cardinal Manuel Clemente, was aware of an alleged sexual abuse crime that happened in the 1990s, met with the victim two decades later but decided not to inform authorities, and kept the priest on the job.

In a statement, the Patriarch of Lisbon confirmed it had received a complaint against one of its priests in the 1990s and was "fully available" to help authorities "find the truth" in the matter.



Tags portugal Catholic child sexual abuse catholic church
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
3

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
4

CRISPR gene editing may cause permanent damage - study

Chromosome segregation In dividing cells. Cell cytoskeleton is depicted in red, DNA is depicted in blue and a protein that marks dividing cells is depicted in green.
5

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by