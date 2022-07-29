The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Children in Houston sing religious anthem associated with Iranian regime

The song is primarily addressed to a messianic figure in Shi'ite belief, but it also addresses the supreme leader of Iran.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JULY 29, 2022 12:15
Iranians sing "Hello Commander" song at Azadi stadium in Tehran (photo credit: MEHDI MARIZAD/FARS NEWS AGENCY)
Iranians sing "Hello Commander" song at Azadi stadium in Tehran
(photo credit: MEHDI MARIZAD/FARS NEWS AGENCY)

Shi'ite children in Houston, Texas were seen in a video shared by Iranian media singing a song often used as a sort of religious anthem that also supports the Islamic Republic of Iran while wearing headbands, waving flags and saluting. The children sang the song in English and Persian.

The song, Salam Farmande (Hello Commander), was first published last year in Iran by a group called "Mah" (an abbreviation of the "Nation of Imam Hosayn" in Persian).

The song is written from the perspective of a child singing about his dedication to Muhammad al-Mahdi, a messianic deliverer who according to Islamic belief will fill the earth with justice and equity and redeem Islam. The lyrics describe the child as insisting that despite his young age, he will "sacrifice everything" and serve al-Mahdi.

In the 9th century CE, the representative of Imam Hasan al-Askari, the eleventh Imam in Twelver Shia belief, claimed that the imam, who was killed had a son named Muhammad who was being kept hidden from the public out of fear of persecution. According to Twelver Shia belief, al-Mahdi will reappear at the end of time.

The original song in Persian makes references to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and former IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, with one line stating "I promise to be your Haj Qasem."

Iranians sing ''Hello Commander'' song at Azadi stadium in Tehran (credit: MEHDI MARIZAD/FARS NEWS AGENCY) Iranians sing ''Hello Commander'' song at Azadi stadium in Tehran (credit: MEHDI MARIZAD/FARS NEWS AGENCY)

Iranian and pro-Iranian media have published videos of children singing the song in multiple languages in groups in Iran and in other countries.

According to the Iranian YJC news agency, the creators of the song have stressed that the commander referred to in the song is al-Mahdi.

The children in the video from Houston waved flags reading "O mahdi," referring to al-Mahdi. The English lyrics do not include the mention of Soleimani, but the Persian lyrics sung by the children do include the allusion to Khamenei.

The video was posted on Tuesday on the "Houston Azadari" channel which has been active since October 2011 and has over 12,000 subscribers. Azadari, meaning "mourning," refers to a set of commemoration rituals practiced mostly by Shi'ite Muslims to mourn the death of Imam Husayn ibn Ali in the Battle of Karbala.

Mourning in remembrance of Imam Husayn's death is practiced by Shi'ite Muslims on the 10th day of the first month of the Islamic calendar, Muharram. The month of Muharram is set to begin this weekend.

"Sending (Salute commander) Salam Farmande," read the description of the video. "The hidden sun behind the clouds. The Divine (sic.) authority was kept behind the curtains. Indeed our Imam loves us, and we all are waiting for his re-appearance. Shia community of Houston, all parents and kids made the effort to come together and record this beautiful song to send our allegiance to our Imam a.s."

The channel also shares videos from the Ali Center — Azakhana-e-Zehra Buturab school in Houston although it's unclear if the two are officially affiliated. Azakhana-e-Zehra is a monument used by the Shi'ite community to mourn the death of Imam Husayn.



Tags Iran Islam ayatollah ali khamenei Houston Qasem Soleimani Messiah
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
3

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
4

CRISPR gene editing may cause permanent damage - study

Chromosome segregation In dividing cells. Cell cytoskeleton is depicted in red, DNA is depicted in blue and a protein that marks dividing cells is depicted in green.
5

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by