The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Pelosi begins closely-watched Asia tour in Singapore

On Sunday, Pelosi's office announced that she was leading a Congressional delegation to the region that would include visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 1, 2022 08:38
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reacts to the overturning of Roe v Wade during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, June 24, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MARY F. CALVERT)
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reacts to the overturning of Roe v Wade during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, June 24, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARY F. CALVERT)

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to kick-off a tour of four Asian countries on Monday in Singapore amid intense speculation that she may risk the wrath of Beijing by also visiting Taiwan, the self-ruled island claimed by China.

On Sunday, Pelosi's office announced that she was leading a Congressional delegation to the region that would include visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. It made no mention of Taiwan.

China views visits by US officials to Taiwan as sending an encouraging signal to the pro-independence camp in the island. Washington does not have official diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

A visit by Pelosi, who is third in the line of succession to the presidency and a long-time critic of China, would come amid worsening ties between Washington and Beijing. Republican Newt Gingrich was the last House speaker to visit Taiwan, in 1997.

During a phone call last Thursday, President Chinese Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart Joe Biden that Washington should abide by the one-China principle and "those who play with fire will perish by it."

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi walks with Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy as she arrives for an official visit at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, February 16, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi walks with Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy as she arrives for an official visit at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, February 16, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Biden told Xi that US policy on Taiwan had not changed and that Washington strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. 

On Monday, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang did not directly respond when asked whether Pelosi will visit on Thursday, as local media have speculated.

"We always warmly welcome visits to our country by distinguished foreign guests," he told reporters in Taipei.

Pelosi was expected to arrive in Singapore on Monday for a two-day visit, broadcaster CNA reported, citing the country's foreign ministry. The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore was scheduled to host a reception with her on Monday afternoon, its website said.

On Sunday, Chinese air force spokesman Shen Jinke was quoted by state media as saying that Beijing would "resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Shen said at a military airshow that the air force has many types of fighter jets capable of circling "the precious island of our motherland," referring to Taiwan.

Beijing considers Taiwan to be part of its territory and has never renounced using force to bring the island under its control.

Perfect timing

Pelosi's Asian tour comes at a politically sensitive time for Chinese and US leaders.

Xi is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third leadership term later this year during a once-in-five-years congress of the ruling Communist Party. In the United States, Biden's Democratic Party faces a hard fight to retain control of the House of Representatives at November's midterm elections.

Last Wednesday, Biden told reporters he thought the US military believed a Pelosi visit to Taiwan was "not a good idea right now."



Tags China singapore Nancy Pelosi taiwan usa US-China relations
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
2

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
3

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
4

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.
5

Researchers discover way to predict earthquakes with 80% accuracy

A view shows houses destroyed following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti August 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by