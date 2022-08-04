The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Pelosi vows support to denuclearize North Korea

North Korea said it will "never tolerate" US accusation of its nuclear program * Pelosi plans to visit Korea border

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 4, 2022 07:40

Updated: AUGUST 4, 2022 08:27
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and South Korea?s National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo (not pictured) attend a joint news announcement in Seoul, South Korea August 4, 2022. (photo credit: Kim Min-Hee/Pool via REUTERS)
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and South Korea?s National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo (not pictured) attend a joint news announcement in Seoul, South Korea August 4, 2022.
(photo credit: Kim Min-Hee/Pool via REUTERS)

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her South Korean counterpart vowed on Thursday to support efforts to maintain a strong deterrence against North Korea and achieve its denuclearisation.

A joint statement was issued after Pelosi met South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo in Seoul, during which they expressed concerns over the North's evolving nuclear and missile threats.

Pelosi arrived in South Korea late on Wednesday following a brief stop in Taiwan and met US embassy officials in Seoul earlier on Thursday before talks with Kim and other lawmakers.

Later on Thursday, Pelosi plans to visit the Joint Security Area near the heavily fortified inter-Korean border, patrolled together by American-led UN Command and North Korea, a South Korean official said.

She would be the highest-level US official to visit the area after former President Donald Trump, who met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un there in 2019.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi meets with South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo in Seoul, South Korea August 4, 2022. (credit: Kim Min-Hee/Pool via REUTERS)

North Korea said it will "never tolerate" US accusation of its nuclear program

North Korea warned it will "never tolerate" the United States' criticism of the isolated country's nuclear program, calling Washington the "kingpin of nuclear proliferation" and saying it would not allow any encroachment of its sovereign rights.

North Korea has conducted missile tests at an unprecedented pace this year and international experts believe it is readying its seventh nuclear test, the first since 2017.

The North's permanent mission to the United Nations issued the statement on Wednesday as diplomats gathered in New York for a month-long UN conference to review the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). Read full story

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during the meeting the North "continues to expand its unlawful nuclear program" and "is preparing to conduct its seventh nuclear test."

"It is the peak of busy blaming that the United States alleges somebody's 'nuclear threats' given the fact that it is the kingpin of nuclear proliferation," North Korea said in the statement.

The North also said it pulled out of the non-proliferation treaty a long time ago, so nobody had the right to impinge on the country's right to self-defense.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a convocation of the Expansion of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea in this photo released by the country's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 23, 2022 (credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS)

"We will never tolerate any attempt by the US and its servile forces to groundlessly accuse our State and encroach upon our sovereign rights and national interests," the North said in its statement.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country was ready to mobilize its nuclear war deterrent and counter any US military clash.

"We will never tolerate any attempt by the US and its servile forces to groundlessly accuse our State and encroach upon our sovereign rights and national interests."

North Korea

South Korea and US express concern

Parliament speakers of South Korea and the US expressed their concerns on Thursday over increasing threats posed by North Korea and agreed to support efforts to maintain strong and extended deterrence against the isolated nation

A joint statement was issued after South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo met with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her visit to Seoul.



