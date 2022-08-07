The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
 'It’s good to be involved'

Dr. Phil Switzer, president of the local Vancouver chapter of Canadian Friends of Hebrew University, and vice-president of the national organization completes the last episode of this series.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
AUGUST 7, 2022 17:22
Jerusalem Post World News
 
Dr. Phil Switzer interview (photo credit: Canadian Friends Hebrew University)
Dr. Phil Switzer interview
(photo credit: Canadian Friends Hebrew University)

Canadian Friends of Hebrew University & The Philanthropists Present:

Dr. Phil Switzer speaks about what supporting Hebrew University means to him

Tuesday, August 16

9 am PST | 12 pm EST | 19:00 Israel time | 17:00 UK time

Dr. Phil Switzer grew up in Montreal in a Zionist environment and fondly remembers his grandmother dropping coins into the JNF blue box before Shabbat. He has maintained a lifelong association with the State of Israel through his numerous trips and medical work throughout the country and, most importantly, through his fundraising efforts on behalf of Hebrew University.

In this episode, host Ralph Benmergui speaks with Dr. Switzer, a radiologist and managing partner of Greig Associates, as he shares his personal story of courage and determination in facing spinal cord surgery and the underlying values that inform the reasons why he gives and continues to be an active part of CFHU’s growth.

Phil has served as president of the local Vancouver chapter of Canadian Friends of Hebrew University, and vice-president of the national organization. He is a member of the International Board of Governors of Hebrew University.

Dr. Phil Switzer is featured in the fifth episode of ‘The Philanthropists,’ a video series hosted by Ralph Benmergui, Canadian television and radio personality, presented by the Canadian Friends of Hebrew University, which delves into the lives of those who give, exploring their sense of purpose and what makes giving meaningful.



