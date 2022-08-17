The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Russia says it has 'neutralized' Islamist cell in Crimea

Aksyonov said the suspects were members of the Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir, which is banned in Russia.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 17, 2022 13:52
A view shows smoke rising above the area following an alleged explosion in the village of Mayskoye in the Dzhankoi district, Crimea, August 16, 2022.
A view shows smoke rising above the area following an alleged explosion in the village of Mayskoye in the Dzhankoi district, Crimea, August 16, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

The top official in Russian-annexed Crimea said on Wednesday that the FSB security service had broken up what he described as a six-person terrorist cell of a banned Islamist group, a day after explosions rocked one of Russia's military bases there.

"All of them are detained. The activities of the terrorists were coordinated, as one would expect, from the territory of the terrorist state of Ukraine," Sergei Aksyonov, the official, said on Telegram.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, which wants to restore its control of the Black Sea peninsula which was annexed by Russia in 2014, and accuses Moscow of waging an unprovoked imperial-style war of conquest to seize more of its land.







FBS statement

An FSB statement did not say whether the detained individuals were linked with explosions on Tuesday at a base in Dzhankoi in northern Crimea and last week at a Russian military base in western Crimea, where satellite pictures showed eight Russian warplanes had been destroyed.

Russian army military vehicles are seen in Armyansk, Crimea, on February 25, 2022 (credit: STRINGER/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES) Russian army military vehicles are seen in Armyansk, Crimea, on February 25, 2022 (credit: STRINGER/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

But it mentioned Dzhankoi, along with the city of Yalta, as the two locations where the alleged cell had been 'neutralized.' On Tuesday, Russian authorities blamed saboteurs for the explosions at Dzhankoi.

The FSB said the cell had been recruiting local Muslims and accused it of carrying out terrorist activity.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for attacking the bases in Crimea, which until recently had been seen as a secure rear base to support what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Military analysts have pointed to the possible involvement of Ukrainian partisan groups or special forces operating far behind enemy lines.



Tags Terrorism Russia crimea Ukraine-Russia War
