Nearly 50% of Israelis see Russia as an enemy, Russian survey claims

A Russian-speaking Russian news site published a survey of Israeli attitudes which has concluded that close to 50% of Israelis see Russia as “an enemy of Israel.” The survey took place on August 15-17, and 4712 respondents participated.

What was the poll?

According to the survey, published by NEWS.ru.il, 49% of respondents call Russia “an enemy of Israel;” 42% believe that Russia is “neither a friend nor an enemy of Israel,” and only 6% consider Russia “a friend of Israel.” Among the olim from Ukraine, there is noticeably more hostility towards Russia: 61% of the Ukrainian olim see Russia as an enemy of Israel as opposed to 37% of Russian olim who agree with this phrase. In addition, 66% of the respondents have said that they have negative attitudes towards Russia.

66% of respondents currently have a negative attitude towards the state of the Russian Federation (58% of olim from the Russian Federation, 76% of olim from Ukraine), 13% positively.

The attitudes towards the United States among Israelis, according to the NEWS.ru.co.il site, are opposite of those towards Russia: A vast majority of survey participants, 63%, have responded that the US is “a friend of Israel.” Less than 2% considered the US “an enemy of Israel.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Ministerial Liaison to the Knesset Ze'ev Elkin meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, October 22, 2021 (credit: KOBI GIDEON/PMO)

Another interesting statistic is that only 63% consider Ukraine “neither a friend nor an enemy of Israel,” only 23% of respondents call Ukraine a friend of Israel. 10% of the respondents classified Ukraine as an enemy of Israel.

Asked which countries to strengthen relationships with, 80% said with the US, 69% with the European Union, 61% with neighboring countries that do not consider Israel an enemy state (Jordan, Egypt, Cyprus), 46% with the UK, 45% with Arab countries of the Persian Gulf and 44% with Canada.

The Russian Jewish Agency closure hearing

The hearing on the closure of the Russian office of the Jewish Agency was postponed by a month, Russian media reported on Friday, with the Basmanny Court of Moscow setting September 19 as the new date. According to the report, this decision was made by Judge Olga Lipkina at the request of the agency’s lawyers, who asked for time to study the documents submitted by the claimant’s representative on Friday. However, the court denied its request for a mediation process outside of the court.

After the meeting, Jewish Agency attorney Andrey Grishaev said there is still “hope for reconciliation” within a month.

“I hope everything will be fine. However, everything depends not only on us,” he said to BFM.Ru.

Grishaev asked the court to suspend the proceedings and appoint a two-month conciliation procedure. “We are confident that it will benefit the parties or even remove the claims that were brought against us,” he said. However, the representative of the Russian Justice Ministry objected, believing that “there were no grounds for reconciliation,” according to the report. According to Russian media, the judge rejected this request but postponed the hearing so that the defendant’s representatives could study new documents submitted by the ministry. Grishaev said that since the pre-trial conversation in court on July 28, the agency had taken “a set of measures to remove possible claims” against it. The agency had hoped for a mediation process and was disappointed that it wasn’t approved by the judge.