The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Nearly 50% of Israelis see Russia as an enemy, Russian survey claims

A survey on a Russian news site claimed that nearly 50% of Israelis see Russia as "an enemy of Israel" while 42% believe that Russia is "neither friend nor foe."

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: AUGUST 21, 2022 18:00

Updated: AUGUST 21, 2022 18:50
Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022. (photo credit: NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
(photo credit: NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

A Russian-speaking Russian news site published a survey of Israeli attitudes which has concluded that close to 50% of Israelis see Russia as “an enemy of Israel.” The survey took place on August 15-17, and 4712 respondents participated.

What was the poll?

According to the survey, published by NEWS.ru.il, 49% of respondents call Russia “an enemy of Israel;” 42% believe that Russia is “neither a friend nor an enemy of Israel,” and only 6% consider Russia “a friend of Israel.” Among the olim from Ukraine, there is noticeably more hostility towards Russia: 61% of the Ukrainian olim see Russia as an enemy of Israel as opposed to 37% of Russian olim who agree with this phrase. In addition, 66% of the respondents have said that they have negative attitudes towards Russia.

66% of respondents currently have a negative attitude towards the state of the Russian Federation (58% of olim from the Russian Federation, 76% of olim from Ukraine), 13% positively.

The attitudes towards the United States among Israelis, according to the NEWS.ru.co.il site, are opposite of those towards Russia: A vast majority of survey participants, 63%, have responded that the US is “a friend of Israel.” Less than 2% considered the US “an enemy of Israel.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Ministerial Liaison to the Knesset Ze'ev Elkin meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, October 22, 2021 (credit: KOBI GIDEON/PMO) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Ministerial Liaison to the Knesset Ze'ev Elkin meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, October 22, 2021 (credit: KOBI GIDEON/PMO)

Another interesting statistic is that only 63% consider Ukraine “neither a friend nor an enemy of Israel,” only 23% of respondents call Ukraine a friend of Israel. 10% of the respondents classified Ukraine as an enemy of Israel.

Asked which countries to strengthen relationships with, 80% said with the US, 69% with the European Union, 61% with neighboring countries that do not consider Israel an enemy state (Jordan, Egypt, Cyprus), 46% with the UK, 45% with Arab countries of the Persian Gulf and 44% with Canada.

The Russian Jewish Agency closure hearing

The hearing on the closure of the Russian office of the Jewish Agency was postponed by a month, Russian media reported on Friday, with the Basmanny Court of Moscow setting September 19 as the new date. According to the report, this decision was made by Judge Olga Lipkina at the request of the agency’s lawyers, who asked for time to study the documents submitted by the claimant’s representative on Friday. However, the court denied its request for a mediation process outside of the court.

After the meeting, Jewish Agency attorney Andrey Grishaev said there is still “hope for reconciliation” within a month.

“I hope everything will be fine. However, everything depends not only on us,” he said to BFM.Ru.

Grishaev asked the court to suspend the proceedings and appoint a two-month conciliation procedure. “We are confident that it will benefit the parties or even remove the claims that were brought against us,” he said. However, the representative of the Russian Justice Ministry objected, believing that “there were no grounds for reconciliation,” according to the report. According to Russian media, the judge rejected this request but postponed the hearing so that the defendant’s representatives could study new documents submitted by the ministry. Grishaev said that since the pre-trial conversation in court on July 28, the agency had taken “a set of measures to remove possible claims” against it. The agency had hoped for a mediation process and was disappointed that it wasn’t approved by the judge.



Tags Jewish Agency Russia survey lawyer
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
4

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
5

Jerusalem terror attack: Shooter turns himself over to Israel Police

Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by