Taiwan president says US visits reinforce determination to defend itself

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in early August, other US lawmakers, such as Senator Marsha Blackburn, took trips to Taipei.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 26, 2022 06:18
PRESIDENT TSAI ING-WEN of Taiwan lights six memorial candles at the International Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony in Taipei. (photo credit: Courtesy the office of the President of Taiwan)
PRESIDENT TSAI ING-WEN of Taiwan lights six memorial candles at the International Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony in Taipei.
(photo credit: Courtesy the office of the President of Taiwan)

The recent visits by guests from the United States have reinforced Taiwan's determination to defend itself, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday as she met the latest US lawmaker to visit the island in defiance of Beijing.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory against the strong objections of the democratically elected government in Taipei, launched military drills near the island after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited in early August.

Around a week later she was followed by five other lawmakers and late Thursday Senator Marsha Blackburn touched down in Taipei.

Meeting at the presidential office, Tsai praised the trips of the lawmakers.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends a meeting with Legislative Yuan Vice President Tsai Chi-chang at the parliament in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2022. (credit: CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY/POOL VIA REUTERS) US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends a meeting with Legislative Yuan Vice President Tsai Chi-chang at the parliament in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2022. (credit: CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY/POOL VIA REUTERS)

"In recent times, many public figures from a broad spectrum of US society have visited Taiwan. These warm acts of kindness and firm demonstrations of support have reinforced Taiwan's determination to defend itself," she said, in remarks carried live on Tsai's social media pages.

Recent US-China tensions regarding Taiwan

The United States, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but is bound by law to provide it with the means to defend itself.

Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee who sits on the Senate Commerce and Armed Services committees, told Tsai that the United States and Taiwan had the shared values of freedom and democracy.

"It is important indeed that freedom-loving nations support Taiwan as they seek to preserve their independence and their freedom," she said.

Tsai said fellow democracies must work together to ensure more secure and resilient supply chains, and that she was "delighted" to see Taiwanese semiconductor companies investing in the United States.

"We also look forward to working with the United States to strengthen cooperation on semiconductors and other high-tech sectors and jointly respond to the economic challenges of the post-pandemic era."

Taiwan is a major producer of chips, tight supplies of which have hit supply chains globally.

Tsai said Taiwan would like to be "further integrated" into the Biden administration's new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which the island has so far been excluded from, and other regional economic cooperation architecture.



Tags China taiwan US-China relations
