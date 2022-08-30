As Russia’s invasion continues into its sixth month, Moscow has redeployed an S-300 anti-aircraft missile battery from Syria to a Russian port near Crimea.

The shipping of the battery, which has been in Syria since 2018, was identified by Israeli satellite imaging company ImageSat International. In July 2019, ISI released satellite imagery that showed the complete deployment of four Russian-made S-300 missile defense systems in Masyaf.

According to images released by the firm, battery components were seen on a naval dock at Tartus port between August 12-17th and by August 20th they were gone. ISI said that the “S-300 battery was shipped back to Russia, on board the SPARTA II ship, most likely to support Russian air defense as part of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.”

The Sparta II, left Tartus on August 20th and arrived in the Russian port of Novorossiysk on August 27th.

Other images released by ISI showed that the “Cheese Board” radar of the S-300 was moved separately from the same base in Masyaf where it had been deployed to Russia’s Khmeimim air base on the coast.

Satellite images released by Israeli intelligence firm ImageSat Intl. (ISI) on Sunday show the complete deployment of all four Russian-made S-300 missile defense systems in Syria’s Masyaf province. (credit: IMAGESAT INTERNATIONAL (ISI))

Russia delivered the launcher, radar and command and control vehicle of the advanced air-to-surface missile system to the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in October 2018 as a response to the downing of a Russian reconnaissance plane by Syrian air defenses during an Israeli airstrike on Iranian targets the previous month.

Syrian air defenses are largely antiquated Soviet-era systems, with SA-2s, SA-5s, and SA-6s as well as the more sophisticated tactical surface-to-air missiles such as the SA-17s and SA-22 systems. Moscow has also supplied the short-range Pantsir S-1 to the Assad regime.

The long-range missile defense system can track objects such as aircraft and ballistic missiles over a range of 300 kilometers.

A full battalion includes six launcher vehicles with each vehicle carrying four missile containers for a total of 24 missiles as well as command-and-control and long-range radar detection vehicles.

The advanced S-300 was thought to be a major upgrade to the Syrian air defenses that would pose a threat to Israeli jets on missions. But the system was used only once against Israeli planes last May who had conducted operations near Masyaf.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said during a Channel 13 News conference that it was a “one-time incident” and that Israel Air Force planes were no longer in the area when the missiles had been fired.

Alleged Israeli airstrikes in Syria

There have been numerous airstrikes in the Masyaf area which is thought to be used by Iran as a base for their militia forces. The area is also where Syria’s Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC), known also by its French name Centre D'Etudes et de Recherches Scientifiques (CERS) is located.

Israeli officials have repeatedly voiced concerns over Iran’s entrenchment in Syria and the smuggling of sophisticated weaponry to Hezbollah from Tehran to Lebanon via Syria, stressing that both are red lines for the Jewish State.

Israel has been carrying out its war-between-wars campaign for close to a decade in an attempt to prevent Iran from entrenching itself in Syria and to stop Tehran from smuggling advanced weaponry.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and its Quds Force have been the main targets of Israel’s war-between-wars campaign, known in Hebrew as MABAM. Over the years it has carried out thousands of kinetic strikes, in Syria and further from its borders, by land, sea, and air in order to prevent the Iranian regime from reaching its goal of regional hegemony as well as becoming a nuclear state.

Israel has repeatedly increased its strikes in Syria despite an increase in tension with Russia which is enormously influential after they intervened in 2015 on the side of President Bashar Assad.

Though the Russian Defense Ministry has not commented on the redeployment of the system, its forces have sustained significant losses since it invaded Ukraine in February.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said that Moscow has also lost 1,939 tanks, 1045 artillery systems, 836 drones, and 3,165 vehicles. With the advanced military systems provided by the West, Ukraine has also been able to strike inside Russian-occupied territory and destroy air-defense systems and other platforms and infrastructure.

According to Britain's Defense Minister Ben Wallace, Russian losses amounted to 80,000 when combining deaths, injuries and desertions. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that 46,550 Russian soldiers and officers have been killed.