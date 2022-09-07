The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US air travel tops 2019 numbers for first time since COVID-19 pandemic

After averaging roughly 2-2.5 million passengers per day at US airports before the pandemic, air traffic dropped to a low of roughly 90,000 per day in April 2020.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 05:35
Passengers wait to check in at John F. Kennedy International Airport on the July 4th holiday weekend in Queens, New York City, US, July 2, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Passengers wait to check in at John F. Kennedy International Airport on the July 4th holiday weekend in Queens, New York City, US, July 2, 2022.
The number of Americans traveling by air over the Labor Day holiday weekend exceeded the number of travelers in the same period in 2019 – marking the first time holiday weekend travel volume exceeded that of 2019 since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein announced Tuesday on Twitter.

“During the Labor Day holiday, TSA screened 8.76 million travelers between Fri., Sept. 2 and Mon., Sept. 5,” Farbstein shared, adding that the total represented 102% of checkpoint volume for the same pre-pandemic holiday weekend in 2019.

While Labor Day is known as a busy travel period in the US – The American Automobile Association forecasted that one-third of Americans would travel by road, rail or plane over the holiday weekend – travel has mostly rebounded in the USA since the onset of the pandemic.

After averaging roughly 2-2.5 million passengers per day at US airports before the pandemic, air traffic dropped to a low of roughly 90,000 per day in April 2020. Travel began rebounding to over 1 million passengers a day in March 2021 and is now very close to pre-pandemic levels, according to TSA figures.

A shaky recovery

While a large portion of pre-pandemic travelers have returned, TSA data shows that the number of people through checkpoints remains below pre-pandemic levels on most days. 

Further, the sharp recovery of global travel in recent months has led to a myriad of issues at airports, such as flight delays, lost luggage, long wait times, and other complications usually related to understaffed airlines and airports.



Tags travel COVID-19 pandemic covid
