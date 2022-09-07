The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Twitter to expand its community fact-checking experiment, Birdwatch

Birdwatch launched in January last year, allowing some Twitter users to debunk misleading tweets by attaching notes to the content in order to provide context or point to accurate sources.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 19:36
Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Twitter Inc will expand its community fact-checking project called Birdwatch, the social media company said on Wednesday, deepening its novel approach to a new form of content moderation.

Birdwatch launched in January last year, allowing some Twitter users to debunk misleading tweets by attaching notes to the content in order to provide context or point to accurate sources.

Social media platforms including Twitter have long faced competing pressures on the topic of moderating content that appears on their services. Critics have accused the companies of not doing enough to remove harmful posts, while others argue the platforms should protect free speech.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who is attempting to walk away from his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter, has said the company should remove fewer posts and act as a public town hall for free speech.

While Twitter has policies that prohibit content such as hate speech or calls for violence, Birdwatch allows the Twitter community to address tweets in "gray areas," Keith Coleman, vice president of product, told reporters at a briefing.

The Twitter icon on a cellphone. (credit: DREAMSTIME/TNS) The Twitter icon on a cellphone. (credit: DREAMSTIME/TNS)

"We just think that's a really powerful place to start, because it's just arming people with information and letting them make up their own minds," he said.

Birdwatch's next steps

Until now, Birdwatch was a limited experiment with 15,000 contributors writing fact-checking notes. Twitter said it will now add about 1,000 new contributors per week.

Birdwatch notes are held on a separate website, but half of users in the United States will begin seeing notes in their Twitter timelines, the company said.



