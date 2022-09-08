The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
NATO allies condemn cyberattack on Albania

Albania cut diplomatic ties with Iran on Wednesday when Prime Minister Edi Rama accused Iran of the July cyber attack.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 16:18
Iranian flag and cyber code [Illustrative] (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Iranian flag and cyber code [Illustrative]
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

NATO allies on Thursday condemned a recent cyberattack against Albania that the governments in Washington and Tirana have blamed on Iran.

Albania cut diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday when Prime Minister Edi Rama accused the Islamic Republic of committing the July attack and gave its diplomats 24 hours to close the embassy and leave the country.

In a rare video address, Rama said the cyberattack had "threatened to paralyze public services, erase digital systems and hack into state records, steal government intranet electronic communication and stir chaos and insecurity in the country."

Washington, Albania's closest ally, also blamed Iran and promised to "take further action to hold Iran accountable for actions that threaten the security of a US ally."

Tehran condemned Tirana's decision to cut ties, describing the reasons for the move as baseless claims.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama speaks during a joint news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 13, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON)Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama speaks during a joint news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 13, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON)

What did NATO say in their statement?

"We strongly condemn such malicious cyber activities designed to destabilize and harm the security of an ally, and disrupt the daily lives of citizens," the North Atlantic Council, grouping the representatives of NATO's 30 member states, said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn such malicious cyber activities designed to destabilize and harm the security of an ally, and disrupt the daily lives of citizens,"

North Atlantic Council, grouping the representatives of NATOs 30 member states

"NATO and allies support Albania in strengthening its cyber defense capabilities to withstand and repel such malicious cyber activities in the future," it added.

Relations between Iran and Albania have been tense since 2014 when Albania accepted some 3,000 members of the exiled opposition group People's Mujahideen Organization of Iran - also known by its Farsi name Mujahideen-e-Khalq - who have settled in a camp near Durres, the country's main port.



