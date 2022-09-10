Hamas leader Haniyeh in Moscow for talks with Russia's Lavrov

The chief political leader of Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas Ismail Haniyeh landed in Moscow on Saturday ahead of a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Gaza-based terror group said.

Haniyeh leads a senior Hamas delegation that includes military chief Saleh al-Arouri and other members of Hamas' politburo.

Discussions in Russia will revolve around "mutual ties" and "other issues relating to the situation in Palestine," Hamas noted.

Lavrov welcomes Hamas amid heightened tensions with Jerusalem

A Hamas delegation previously visited the Kremlin in May, amid increased violence and tensions surrounding al-Aqsa Mosque and the Temple Mount.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference after his talks with representatives of Arab League nations, in Moscow, Russia, April 4, 2022. (credit: ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The meeting also comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and Israel due to Israel's support of Ukraine during the ongoing Russian invasion and other security conflicts, namely airstrikes over Syria which Russia has attributed to Israel.

Lavrov also caused Israeli ire by claiming in May that Hitler was part Jewish, adding that "the biggest antisemites are the Jews themselves." A day after Israeli officials condemned his comments, the Russian foreign ministry claimed "Israel supports neo-Nazis in Ukraine."