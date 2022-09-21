The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US court rules Hezbollah owes people injured in rocket fire over $100 mil.

Hezbollah is designated by the US as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 11:22
A Hezbollah flag and a poster depicting Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah are pictured along a street, near Sidon, Lebanon July 7, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/ALI HASHISHO)
A Hezbollah flag and a poster depicting Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah are pictured along a street, near Sidon, Lebanon July 7, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALI HASHISHO)

Hezbollah owes over $1,110,000 in damages to US citizens injured in rocket attacks during the Second Lebanon War, the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York ruled on Friday.

12 families were represented in the lawsuit by attorneys Robert J. Tolchin of New York and Nitsana Darshan-Leitner of Tel-Aviv. Proceedings on the case began in the US District Court for the District of Columbia in 2009 and went back and forth before ending up in the court in New York in 2019.

The case was brought under the US Anti-Terrorism Act, which allows any US national injured by an act of international terrorism to sue in a US District Court for damages they sustained.

Magistrate Judge Steven Tiscione ruled that Hezbollah is liable to the injured under the Anti-Terrorism Act and recommended that the District Court award the families $111,485,900.01 in total damages.

An old Israeli woman walks in front of a building destroyed by a Katyusha rocket in the town of Haifa on August Monday 07.2006 (credit: Max Yelinson/Flash90) An old Israeli woman walks in front of a building destroyed by a Katyusha rocket in the town of Haifa on August Monday 07.2006 (credit: Max Yelinson/Flash90)
A historic ruling on terrorism

“This is a powerful and historic court victory against the terrorists that compels them to understand that Israelis will continue to pursue them even years after their rocket attacks," said Darshan-Leitner. "With this $111 million US judgment against Hezbollah we can begin to locate and seize their assets worldwide. Nasrallah believes he can continue to threaten Israel with his terrorist rockets but the victims have legally struck back and aim to bankrupt him and his Iranian masters. Only by exacting a heavy price from those who engage in the business of terrorism can we prevent the suffering and loss of additional victims to their violence.”

Hezbollah was given 14 days to file a written objection to the ruling.



